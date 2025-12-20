Royal Family shares heartbreaking update on crown princess’ lung transplant

Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s health continues to deteriorate!

The Norwegian royal household confirmed this week that the52-year-old royal is likely to require a lung transplant as her condition has worsened in recent months after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2018.

Pulmonary fibrosis is a chronic and progressive lung disease that causes scarring of lung tissue, making breathing increasingly difficult.

Palace officials said medical tests conducted this autumn showed a clear worsening of her condition.

“We are reaching the point where a lung transplant will be necessary,” Are Martin Holm, head of respiratory medicine at Oslo University Hospital, said in a statement.

However, he noted that no final decision has yet been made regarding whether the princess will be placed on Norway’s transplant waiting list.

Dr Holm further added her healthcare team was “undertaking the necessary preparations to ensure that [a transplant] will be possible when the time comes”.

The palace said her doctors have begun the process towards an evaluation for lung transplant surgery.

Princess Mette-Marit told broadcaster NRK that her illness had developed “faster than I’d hoped”.

Prince Haakon, her husband and the future king of Norway, sat beside her for an interview with NRK where he said that while she appear well to the public, he has noticed increasing breathlessness and a significant loss of energy. Activities they once shared, such as hiking and skiing, are no longer possible.