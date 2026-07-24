Royal Family unveils Princess Eléonore's next big milestone

Princess Eléonore of Belgium will start a Bachelor in Liberal Arts & Sciences at University College Utrecht in September 2026. Details of her upcoming study journey.

By Royal Central Staff Princess Eléonore of Belgium is making a significant leap into her academic career!

Shortly after celebrating her 18th birthday in April of next year, the Belgian Royal Palace has announced that the young royal will be moving to the Netherlands for her undergraduate education this coming autumn.

From September 2026, Princess Elonore will begin a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts & Sciences at University College Utrecht (UCU), the international honours college of Utrecht University. At a Glance:

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Princess Elonore Full Name Princess Elonore Fabiola Victoria Anne MarieTitle Prince of Belgium Parents King Philippe and Queen Mathilde Line of Succession 4th Parents King Philippe and Queen Mathilde A Strategic Academic Direction Choosing to pursue a degree at the University College of Utrecht demonstrates a clear strategic choice among European royals to favour expansive, interdisciplinary honour programmes at universities abroad.

Through its Liberal Arts & Sciences framework, UCU provides flexibility to integrate disciplines spanning the liberal arts, social sciences, and natural sciences before specialising within a particular field or major of choice.

This choice builds on the similar academic paths pursued by Princess Elonore’s older siblings Princess Elisabeth, her first sibling who is the Duchess of Brabant, and subsequently Prince Gabriel and Prince Emmanuel who have chosen different paths in military and international academic studies within and beyond Belgium’s borders.

The youngest daughter of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde’smoveto Netherlands indicates a new phase of independent life at university as she begins to make her own educational mark, all whilst remaining a part of her family and representing Belgium’s monarchy.