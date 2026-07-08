Royal fans react as Harry loses high court fight

Prince Harry has faced a major setback in his ongoing legal battles with the British press. A UK High Court judge has completely dismissed the Duke of Sussex’s high-profile privacy lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publisher of the Daily Mail and The Mail on Sunday.

The stunning legal defeat coincided exactly with the beginning of Prince Harry’s five-day trip to the United Kingdom, sparking a massive wave of reactions across social media.

High Court Dismisses All Unlawful Information Gathering Claims The case saw King Charles’s youngest son join forces with a roster of prominent public figures-including music legend Sir Elton John, actress Elizabeth Hurley, Sadie Frost, and Baroness Doreen Lawrence.

The group alleged that ANL engaged in severe, systemic privacy violations, including: Intercepting private voicemails Tapping landline phone connections Securing private data via deception (commonly referred to as “blagging”) Associated Newspapers Limited strictly denied all allegations throughout the proceedings, arguing both a lack of evidence and that the claims were brought long past the legal time limits.

Ultimately, Mr. Justice Nicklin sided with the publisher, ruling that none of the seven claimants successfully proved the allegations of unlawful info-gathering. Bitter Disagreement Over the Court Verdict The fallout from the ruling was immediate, drawing starkly contrasting responses from both sides of the aisle.

Paul Dacre, the editor-in-chief of ANL and former longtime editor of the Daily Mail, hailed the High Court’s decision as a definitive moment.

Dacre called the ruling “a momentous victory for the Mail” and framed it as an absolute validation of the media company’s journalistic integrity. Unsurprisingly, Prince Harry and Baroness Lawrence did not share that view. In a scathing joint statement released shortly after the verdict, they condemned the outcome, stating: “It is a complete and obvious whitewash, but sadly not altogether unexpected.”

Royal Watchers Weigh In on Social Media The verdict quickly went viral, trending across various social media platforms as royal commentators and fans split into fierce debates. Critics of the Duke took to X (formerly Twitter) to point out the legal high stakes, with one noting that Harry appeared to believe he could successfully wage a legal war based on accusations alone without meeting the rigorous evidentiary standards required by the High Court.

Meanwhile, supporters of the Sussexes expressed frustration over what they viewed as a lack of accountability for historic tabloid practices.

As Prince Harry moves forward with his UK visit, the shadow of this legal loss will undoubtedly heavily influence public perception of his ongoing campaign against the British tabloid media.