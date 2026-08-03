Royal fans swoon over William and Kate at Commonwealth Games

The Prince William and Kate are proving to be the royal couple to watch once again as the public is “overwhelmed” by their show of affection and chemistry as they attends the Commonwealth Games.

Prince William and Kate met up with their children in the stadium as they cheered on from the stands and mingled with athletes. Throughout the games, it didn’t go unnoticed that the loved up couple shared sweet little glances of affection, which left royal fans gushing.

Royal Fans “love their little moments”

Throughout the game, multiple video clips and photos of the loving couples gestures circulated online and, of course, sparked a flood of sweet comments. “Can’t live without each other” was one response, meanwhile another user labelled Prince William a “what a man” for his “sweet attention” towards Kate.

“Prince William wanted to sit right next to Princess Catherine! It is so sweet to see the genuine bond they share with each other and their children.” read another social media comment.

The Statement: A Call for Celebration and Unity

The day following their visit to the games, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a statement sharing their delight about the sporting event.

“Amazing to be there at the Commonwealth Games watching world-class talent play, the sport truly brought the world of nations together, truly special. Thanks to everyone who brought it together to such a brilliant day.”

And writing about other competitors, “Congratulations to all competing in the Commonwealth Games this year!

Well done to Team Wales for proudly flying the flag all over the world. It was a pleasure to meet at the athletes at the Wales house.