Royal friend reveals Archie, Lilibet's reality

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet may hold royal titles but they are reportedly growing up living a totally normal life in California – completely distanced from the splendour of the British monarchy.

A friend close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children “have no concept” of their heritage or even who the Royal Family actually is. Kept Away from the Royal Spotlight A family friend told media!

Sources said that : “The truth is they don’t really have any concept about who they [the Royal Family] are and their parents are very good at keeping them away from it all so they live as normal little kids.”

King Charles and Prince Harry remain in ‘frequent’ contact “King Charles and Prince Harry do still communicate very frequently,” however he stated their children aren’t yet privy to this and remain ignorant to any of the ‘royal goings on’.

Security Team Looking at Options for Archie And Lilibet to Travel Security around Prince Harry’s visits to the UK have long been a contentious point and a recent development has confirmed the children will not accompany their father to Britain next month as their security is not equipped for them.

However his team are “exploring every possible option” for when they do attend future trips to London.