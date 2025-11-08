Royal house of Denmark marks Queen Ingrid’s 25th death anniversary with emotional tribute

Royal house of Denmark is marking the 25th death anniversary of Queen Ingrid!

On Friday, November 7, the Danish family took to their official Instagram account to commemorate the 25 years of late Queen’s passing with her official portrait.

In the black and white portrait captured in 1947, Queen Ingrid could be seen posing elegantly, wearing a satin evening gown with thin straps, adorned with two decorative brooches.

She elevated her dazzling look with a sparkly triple-strand pearl necklace, matching pearl drop earrings, a bracelet, and a tiara crowning her softly curled hair.

“In loving memory of Queen Ingrid, who passed away 25 years ago today,” the palace wrote in the caption.

It further shared, “Queen Ingrid was born in Stockholm in 1910 as a Swedish princess and was married to the then Crown Prince Frederik (9th) in 1935. She was Queen of Denmark from 1947 to 1972. Queen Ingrid is the mother of, among others, Her Majesty Queen Margrethe and the grandmother of His Majesty the King.”

Queen Ingrid- the Queen Mother of Denmark – was a much-loved Danish consort who modernized the oldest royal family in Europe.

She is survived by her three daughters, Queen Margrethe II, Princess Bene- dikte, Queen Anne-Marie of the Hellenes as well as 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.