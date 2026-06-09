King Charles honors Prince William and Kate’s nanny with rare Royal Victorian Medal

After more than 11 years of discreet service behind palace walls, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo — the trusted nanny to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — has received one of the monarchy’s most personal honors.

King Charles III awarded Borrallo the Royal Victorian Medal (Silver) in the 2026 New Year Honours List, recognizing her “exceptional service to the Prince and Princess of Wales”. The medal was presented by Prince William himself during an investiture at Windsor Castle on March 24, 2026.

Who Is Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo?

The Spanish-born childcare professional joined the Wales household in 2014, shortly after Prince George’s birth. She has since cared for Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, becoming a constant presence through births, milestones, and royal tours.

Trained at Norland College in Bath — the elite institution known for producing nannies with expertise in child development, security awareness, and discretion — Borrallo is often seen in the college’s iconic brown uniform at royal events. She was photographed with the children at Pippa Middleton’s 2017 wedding, Princess Charlotte’s 2015 christening, and King Charles’s Christmas lunch in December 2025.

“For more than a decade she has operated discreetly in the background of one of the world’s most scrutinised households, shepherding royal children through their earliest years with calm authority and near-total anonymity”.

Why the Royal Victorian Medal Matters

Unlike most British honors, the Royal Victorian Order (RVO) is awarded solely at the monarch’s discretion. Established by Queen Victoria in 1896, it recognizes “exceptional personal service to the sovereign or members of the royal family” — often over many years and away from public view.

“The award highlights the often unseen but vital role played by trusted household staff who support members of the royal family in their daily lives”. It’s a rare public acknowledgment for Borrallo, whose success has depended on staying out of the limelight.

More Than Childcare: Stability for Future Monarchs

Royal commentators note Borrallo’s role extends far beyond traditional nanny duties. “She was there for first steps no cameras saw. For night-time fears during royal tours. For the quiet routines that make extraordinary childhoods feel normal,” one report said. “In a life defined by scrutiny, Maria was consistency”.

Prince William and Princess Kate are known for being hands-on parents, but Borrallo provides crucial support during official engagements. She typically remained in the background during events like Trooping the Colour, though she memorably lifted Prince George to a window in 2015.

Other Wales Staff Also Honored

Borrallo wasn’t the only Wales household member recognized. Lance Sergeant Scott Robin Bishop, driver to the Prince and Princess of Wales, also received the Royal Victorian Medal for his key role transporting the couple to and from engagements.

King Charles’s honors list, announced Dec. 29, also included his medical team: eye surgeon Professor Philip Anthony Bloom, traveling physician Professor Charles Deakin, and plastic surgeon Simon Eccles, who became Lieutenants of the Royal Victorian Order (LVO).

A Quiet Ceremony, Emotional Impact

The investiture wasn’t publicized with photos or video of Borrallo, reflecting the privacy she’s maintained for 11 years. Royal watchers called it a “rare, emotional acknowledgment that the future of the Crown doesn’t grow up alone”.

The Wales children are growing up fast — George, 12, heads to secondary school in September 2026 — but Nanny Maria remains “an integral part of their family”.