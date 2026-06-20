Royal Reunion? Prince Harry, Meghan to meet Charles

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly make their return to British soil next month, along with a priceless opportunity to mend bridges within the royal fold. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will meet with King Charles during their upcoming July visit, marking another giant step for the family. The coveted reunion comes months after it was speculated that the California-based couple would encounter the King during their stay.

A Grandma reunion has been a long time coming According to sources, there’s a confirmed arrangement in place for King Charles to visit his youngest grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

It will be the first time that the Monarch and his grandchildren will get to meet in person since their travel to London for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee event in June 2022.

Whilst arrangements are in the works for the two children to see their Grandpa, another detail still remains in question.

There is no confirmed report whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children will meet King Charles and Meghan will be accompanying them on their trip.

However, the royal divide remains wide between Prince William and Prince Harry Whilst it may be a stepping-stone for King Charles and his younger son, this can’t be said for the fractured relationship between the two brothers.

According to insiders, a meeting between Prince William and Prince Harry is ‘completely off the cards’.

Both the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge are said to have a difficult relationship and are not believed to have spoken since the former’s father’s funeral. The last that the two royals were seen together at was during their late uncle Lord Robert Fellowes’ funeral in July of this year.

Harry previously revealed that he feels “great sadness” before travelling back to England and all eyes are on this high profile visit.