Royal rift deepens as King Charles extends Buckingham Palace invitation to Prince Harry

Royal tensions appear to have heightened following claims King Charles has invited Prince Harry to stay at his official Buckingham Palace in the UK. The hospitality reportedly reflects a thawing of his relationship with the Duke of Sussex and Meghan after the private family meeting in July.

It is understood to offer Meghan a positive advancement from a “frosty’ relationship but could further distance King Charles and Prince William, who allegedly had his private family reunion with Harry and Meghan, along with the King, last July.

Royalist Ian Pelham Turner insisted granting Prince Harry access to an official royal residence was ‘a welcome breakthrough, but [did] come at the expense of the relationship between William and his father’.

Despite the latest developments showing the King and Queen Consort’s attempts at reconcile with the previously “disavowed’ Duke of Sussex, William’s view ‘remains wary as to the motivations’, and the Duke and his partner remain estranged to the Prince. The Duke, along with his partner, will remain a source of a conflict between the heir and the king as to “the most acceptable arrangement for their future involvement”, as the disagreement is understood to have left them at loggerheads for months.

The king is also understood to have granted Prince Harry the permission to stay at his lavish property in the Palace – just 12 months after Harry and his partner were accused of attempting to ‘worm their way into official royal residence’, with Palace sources.

But Palace sources told the Times this ‘marked a change in direction on how to manage the issue,’ it comes as The King and Prince of Wales, have remained on rocky terms with their reconciliation process marred by disagreement over the treatment of Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex.