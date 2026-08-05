The alleged division between the King Charles and Prince William following report suggesting there is increased animosity between them comes on the back of intense global speculation on what the British Royal Family is dealing with inside.

Unconfirmed report from a foreign news outlet revealed, in reports that seem to have originate from insider quarters within the royal family’s circles.

That Prince William allegedly showed deep concern on how some issues related to protocol among British Royals have been conducted from behind palace doors, ranging from matters involving prince Andrew and Prince Harry.

Key sources that seem to be near the Prince of Wales have exclusively reveal that King Charles III has two differing views with his heir.

Firstly on approach towards Prince Andrew, Prince William allegedly advocated for strong disciplinary action when his father Prince Andrew allegedly fell under severe public radar and was subject to widespread condemnation owing to his affiliation with late sex offender Jeffery Epstein.

Meanwhile more also report that the King’s heir prince William allegedly opposed any reconciliation pact which his Father, King Charles lll is planning to reach with his second born, Prince Harry.

While prince William allegedly maintained all etiquette during public events, secret discussions on approaches to many of Britain’s monarchies remains a major point of disagreement.

The above are just unsubstantiated report as Buckingham Palace and the British Royals have been silent over any possible family fallout between father and son