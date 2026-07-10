Royal Scandal: Andrew baby name falls to historic low

The British Monarchy is used to being in the public eye, but there aren’t many more controversial names than Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly known as Prince Andrew, Duke of York). And, in addition to the vast and varied repercussions of his personal history, his actual name has been making waves with parents, and even for official business purposes.

All You Need to Know About the Former Prince’s Legal and Title Updates To get a better understanding of the truth behind these developments, let’s clear up the facts from the hearsay: Losing his titles: Amid widespread institutional and public pressure and the posthumous release of Virginia Giuffre’s autobiography, Prince Andrew voluntarily stepped back from using the title Duke of York and Knight of the Garter.

Shortly after that, in 2023, Prince Andrew had his “Prince” and HRH (His Royal Highness) honorific removed altogether, leaving him with his birth name Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Business filings in the name of “Andrew Inverness”: Earlier this month, Republic, a campaign for a republic, called for action by reporting the former Duke to the Metropolitan Police over the alleged use of the name “Andrew Inverness” in business dealings.

Republic claim that the alias was used in business filings in an effort to conceal his corporate activities from the public and evade scrutiny, while defenders of the Prince argue that it is not a fabricated name. According to them, the usage of ‘Inverness’ was a part of his formal full title prior to its removal: ‘Inverness is his historical subsidiary title that was originally formed to be an analogous use to a surname’.

Settlements with Giuffre: In 2022 the former royal made a financial settlement in excess of 12 million ($16 million) to an accuser to settle a civil sexual assault lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre.

The “Andrew Effect”: How the scandal caused a traditional baby name to plummet In the past, Andrew was a staple among traditionally-named British babies. In recent years, the data indicates a significant dip in baby names with “Andrew” in them. It seems that people are attempting to actively distance themselves and their babies from the royal’s past scandal.

This trend is similar to how names like “Harvey” and “Jeffrey” fell from popularity in the culture after being associated with popular figures.