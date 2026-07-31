Royal warning as wildfires sweep across Europe

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco warn that it is “an emergency to protect our environment” as ferocious wildfires sweep through Europe. Firefighters battled blazes that ripped through swathes of Europe on Thursday after hundreds evacuated their homes from the Greek island of Paros. Wildfires were raging in Greece and UK’s Sussex region as authorities fought to contain the ferocious blazes tearing across the Continent.

Earlier this week, Prince William sent his sympathies to residents, stating the fires were a “stark reminder” of the challenges posed by an “increasingly extreme climate.”

The blaze had ravaged France and Spain, with French President Emmanuel Macron calling the wildfire catastrophe to the west of Bordeaux the worst to hit the country since the Second World War.

An estimated 360,000 were evacuated as the fires took hold in France and Spain as the battle to control hundreds of blaze continue. Earlier this week, Prince William shared his thoughts on the plight of those suffering through the inferno. He said: “These events are a stark reminder of the challenges posed by an increasingly extreme climate and the importance of protecting both people and nature.”

The Royal also extended his support to families displaced by the wildfires in his native UK.

Addressing reports, he added: “Thinking of all those caught up in wildfires and dealing with what must be terrifying and heartbreaking situations.” Now Monaco Prince Albert and his wife have issued a statement that reads: “HSH Prince Albert and HRH Princess Charlene express their deepest support to all those affected by these devastating wildfires raging throughout Europe.

“Our thoughts go out to all the families forced to flee their homes, and to all the communities mobilized to face this ordeal.

“We salute the remarkable bravery of firefighters, emergency crews, and all who work tirelessly to protect populations and preserve endangered territories. “These fires also affect precious natural habitats and fragile biodiversity.

“They are the result of major disregulations affecting our climate, and are calling for brave answers more than ever.

Protecting our environment is an emergency that must bring us all together.

In these difficult times, our solidarity is with each of those affected.” It comes as 144,000 evacuated people returned to their homes on Thursday after being forced from the Gironde region in south-west France.