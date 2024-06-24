RRF chief warns officials against filming TikTok videos

KARACHI: Rapid Response Force (RRF) Sindh personnel have been barred from filming TikTok videos during duty hours, ARY News reported on Monday.

Commandant RRF DIG Faisal Abdullah Chachar issued the directives for the Rapid Response Force and Crowd Management Unit.

DIG RFF said no officer in Sindh can make TikTok videos at Base or surrounding areas during duty hours or in official uniform.

Rapid Response Force’s duty is sensitive, so the officials should avoid making TikTok videos during duty hours, Faisal Abdullah Chachar said in his directives.

Terming the violation against discipline and force principles, Faisal Abdullah Chachar warned of strict disciplinary action against the personnel and officers found guilty of violating the directives.

Negligence in this regard will not be tolerated, the RRF chief said.

Read more: Karachi Police chief warns officials against TikTok making

Last week, AIG Karachi also took notice of increasing trend of TikTok making in police officials including ladies police constables.

Karachi police chief said that the uniform given for performing official duty and not for the personal publicity. “During duty hours making TikTok in uniform has been inappropriate,” AIG Police Imran Yaqoob Minhas has said.

“A constable has been sent to CPEC duty over making TikTok,” police chief said. “A woman constable was issued warning and censured over the practice,” AIG Karachi said.

He said a DSP has also been issued warning over the practice. AIG Police warned of departmental action against officials over their involvement in making TikTok while in uniform.