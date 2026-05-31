KARACHI: A major operation against land mafia in the city has led to the recovery of Pakistan Railways land worth 1.42 billion rupees, under the vision of Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbassi and on a special order of Divisional Superintendent Jamshed Alam, Pakistan Railways officials said.

The action was carried out under the supervision of the SP Railways Muhammad Ameen Alam, during which 12 individuals were taken into custody.

Authorities recovered 2.72 acres of valuable railway land located along the Karachi Circular Railway alignment, near Deh Dozan, Dow Hospital, and behind King Classic Apartments.

According to estimates, the recovered railway property is valued at over 1.42 billion rupees.

Records of Pakistan Railways confirmed that the land forms part of the designated corridor of the Karachi Circular Railway.

Officials stated that the reclaimed land is legally owned by Pakistan Railways, while it had allegedly been encroached upon for an unauthorized private project named “Sheikhani Sky Towers.”

The operation was conducted after a status quo order in case number 108/2026 was not extended by the court on May 25, 2026. Following this, Pakistan Railways proceeded with legal action in coordination with the Railway Police and district administration to regain possession of the land.

A spokesperson for Pakistan Railways confirmed that FIRs have been registered against the detained individuals. He added that nationwide operations against encroachments on railway land are ongoing, and illegal occupation of national assets will not be tolerated.

The Karachi division’s action is being described as a significant success in the ongoing campaign against land mafia, securing billions of rupees worth of national assets.