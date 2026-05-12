Rs 100 Prize Bond: Draw Date, Prize Money Revealed

HYDERABAD: The National Savings Centre in Hyderabad has announced that it will host Draw No. 54 for the Rs 100 prize bond.

As the date approaches, every bondholder of this denomination is hoping to secure the top prize. The upcoming draw is scheduled to take place on May 15, 2026. All Pakistani citizens are eligible to purchase prize bonds from any designated commercial bank or National Savings Centre across the country.

Prize bonds offer a secure investment with no risk to the principal amount, as they can be encashed for their full face value at any time without deductions.

Rs 100 Prize Bond: Prize Structure

First Prize:

Rs 700,000 (1 winner)

Second Prize:

Rs 200,000 (3 winners)

Third Prize:

Rs 1,000 (multiple winners)

Tax Deductions

For the 2026 tax year, winnings are subject to a 15% tax for filers on the Active Taxpayers List (ATL) and a 30% tax for non-filers. Under Section 156 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, this is a final tax and cannot be refunded or adjusted against other income.

Results of the Previous Draw (#53)

The results of the Rs 100 Prize Bond Draw No. 53, held in Karachi on February 16, 2026, were as follows:

First Prize (Rs 700,000): Bond number 124915.

Second Prize (Rs 200,000): Winning numbers 017336, 505165, and 971442.