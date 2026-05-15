Rs 100 prize bond draw results announced: Check here

HYDERABAD: The results for the Rs 100 prize bond Draw No. 54 have been announced in Hyderabad, bringing good fortune to several lucky winners.

The Directorate of National Savings conducted the latest lucky draw for the Rs 100 denomination.

First Prize Winner Rs 700,000

The first prize of Rs 700,000 was awarded to bond number 847006.

Second Prize Winners (Rs 200000)

Additionally, three lucky winners secured the second prize of Rs 200,000 each. The winning bond numbers are:

134391

186396

821652

Third Prize Winners

Moreover, Rs1,000 each was awarded to 1,199 winners.

Below is the list:

Tax Deductions

For the 2026 tax year, winnings are subject to a 15% tax for filers on the Active Taxpayers List (ATL) and a 30% tax for non-filers. Under Section 156 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, this is a final tax and cannot be refunded or adjusted against other income.

Introduction of Prize Bond

It is pertinent to mention that the Central Directorate of National Savings introduced the prize bond scheme in 1960, with the central bank acting as its manager.

National Savings typically holds these draws every three months to announce new winners.

These schemes are designed to help the government collect funds while providing a secure and risk-free investment for the common man.