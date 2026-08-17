Rs 1,500 prize bond draw results announced

The National Savings Centre in Faisalabad has announced the results of the Rs 1,500 prize bond draw for August 2026

The first prize of Rs 3 million or RS. 30 lakh was awarded to bond number 177110 after the draw.

Three winners holding bond numbers: 804336, 985779, 987416 shared the second prize of Rs 1 million each or Rs. 1,000,000

The third prize of Rs 18,500 was awarded to a number of successful bondholders.

Full list of winners

The complete list of winning numbers has yet to be published. It is expected to be made available once the official results are released.

Prize bonds remain a popular savings instrument in Pakistan, offering investors the opportunity to win cash prizes while retaining the value of their bonds.

Prize bonds are currently available in denominations of Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 750, Rs 1,500, Rs 25,000 and Rs 40,000.