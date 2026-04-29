ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), through the implementation of targeted reforms and sectoral prioritization, has commenced the year 2026 with a strong and impactful performance.

During the first quarter of 2026, NAB has achieved recoveries amounting to Rs. 2,962 billion (Rs. 2.962 trillion), reflecting a substantial and unprecedented increase of 33 times compared to Rs. 91.01 billion recovered in first quarter of 2025 and demonstrating enhanced institutional efficiency and enforcement capacity.

Govt land recovered in Lahore and Multan

With the coordinated efforts, during the first quarter of 2026, a total of 4,034 acres of State land, valued at Rs. 23.33 billion, was recovered by NAB Lahore & Multan.

Karachi and Sukkur

Similarly, NAB Karachi & Sukkur recovered 54,387 acres of State land worth Rs. 2,891.38 billion (Rs. 2.89 trillion).

Balochistan

In the same period, NAB Balochistan recovered 51,577 acres of State land with an estimated value of Rs. 36.54 billion.

Plea bargains, auctions, settlements and court fines

In addition to State lands recovery, NAB made other direct recoveries of Rs. 11.085 billion in the form plea bargains, auctions, settlements and Court fine.

Further, 6,475 affectees of Cheating Public at Large cases have been settled with disbursements of Rs. 1.78 billion.

This significant performance underscores NAB’s renewed strategic focus on high-value sectors, improved case management and strengthened inter-departmental coordination.

The Bureau’s reform-driven approach has enabled accelerated identification, tracing and recovery of State lands.

Close coordination with provincial Governments

In continuation of this effort, National Accountability Bureau, in close coordination with provincial Governments, has also traced / tracked substantial recovery potential, comprising approximately 900,000 acres of misappropriated State land in the province of Punjab, with an estimated value of Rs. 4.37 trillion.

Additionally, 452,968 acres of misappropriated State land of worth Rs. 10.96 trillion are being traced / tracked in the province of Sindh.

To expedite and optimize this recovery process, the Government of Punjab and Sindh have constituted their dedicated task-forces, under the supervision of the Senior Member, Board of Revenue, marking the initiation of a coordinated institutional mechanism aimed at expediting State land recovery, its regularization and disposal process.

The cumulative progress across provinces highlights a comprehensive and coordinated national response to asset recovery, with particular emphasis on leveraging provincial collaboration and institutional alignment.

The ongoing initiatives are expected to further accelerate recovery proceedings and contribute significantly to strengthening transparency, governance, recovery of state land and public trust.

NAB remains committed to pursuing accountability in a fair, transparent and merit-based manner,

NAB remains committed to pursuing accountability in a fair, transparent and meritbased manner, while continuing to enhance its operational capabilities in line with emerging challenges.

The Bureau reiterates its resolve to safeguard public assets and ensure that proceeds of corruption, mis-utilized / under-utilized State lands are effectively recovered and returned to National Exchequer.