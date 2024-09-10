Rs 25,000 Prize Bond 10 September 2024 – Draw Results, Winner

The National Savings Centre in Hyderabad is conducting the balloting for the Rs 25,000 Premium Prize Bond today, September 10, 2024.

This marks the 15th draw for the Rs 25,000 Prize Bond series, offering a bumper first prize of Rs 30 million.

The Rs 25,000 Premium Prize Bond has become a popular investment option, combining a decent interest rate with substantial rewards, while also maintaining its face value over time.

The prize structure for today’s draw includes:

1st Prize: Rs 30,000,000 for 1 lucky winner

2nd Prize: Rs 10,000,000 for 5 winners

3rd Prize: Rs 300,000 for 700 winners

The complete winners’ list for the September 2024 draw will be updated soon after the balloting concludes. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the results.