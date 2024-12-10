25,000 prize bond draws to be announced today

Anticipation is mounting as the National Savings prepares to hold the eagerly awaited balloting for the Rs 25,000 Prize Bond today, December 10, 2024.

The balloting for Draw Number 16 is about to commence, with participants and officials alike eagerly awaiting the results to see if they will emerge as fortunate winners, all vying for the substantial prize of 30 million.

This scheme is managed by the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) under the supervision of the State Bank of Pakistan.

Details about Rs 25,000 Prize Bond Draw

Draw Number: 16

Date: December 10, 2024

Venue: National Savings Centre, Quetta

The Rs 25000 Prize Bond draw will soon take place, and the results will be updated promptly. Below is a summary of the prizes for the lucky winners:

NO OF PRIZES WINNING AMOUNT (RS) 01 Rs 30,000,000 05 Rs 10,000,000 700 Rs 300,000

Earlier, the Rs1,500 Prize Bond results of the 100th Draw, conducted in Rawalpindi, have now been released.

First Prize (Rs3,000,000): 1 Winner

Second Prize (Rs1,000,000 each): 3 Winners

Third Prize (Rs18,500 each): 1,696 Winners

As a premium bond, the Rs1,500 Prize Bond continues to attract considerable interest. Although the probability of winning is relatively low, the significant payouts associated with the top prizes render it an appealing choice for many participants.

To claim your prize, participants may verify their winning numbers by visiting the official National Savings website or by going to designated branches.

Introduced in the 1960s, prize bonds are considered one of the safest investment options in Pakistan. They are available in multiple denominations and can be easily converted into cash whenever needed, offering both liquidity and security to investors.