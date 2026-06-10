Rs 40000 Prize Bond Result For June 2026 - Check Here
- By Muhammad Abuzar Usama -
- Jun 10, 2026
MUZAFFARABAD: National Savings Pakistan on Wednesday released the results for the Rs. 40,000 prize bond draw conducted in Muzaffarabad.
First Prize: Rs. 80,000,000
The grand first prize of Rs. 80,000,000 was awarded to a single bondholder bearing the fortunate number 810678.
Second Prize: Rs. 30,000,000 each
Three winners were awarded the second prize of Rs. 30,000,000 each. The winning prize bond numbers are:
-
159467
-
855955
-
954286
Third Prize: Rs. 500,000 each
Furthermore, 660 participants received the third prize of Rs. 500,000 each.
FULL RESULT
First Prize of Rs.80,000,000/-
810678
2nd Prize of Rs.30,000,000/-
159467 855955 954286
Third Prize of Rs.500,000
004619 089873 183917 257067 350931 439291
004708 091887 185705 258485 351893 439591
008615 093550 185805 259618 353395 440639
011935 093624 188322 262511 354646 440691
012471 094849 189174 263900 356444 441362
014437 094996 191175 263957 357784 441434
014576 095250 195271 264148 360867 445012
018605 095999 196875 266868 363018 449092
018616 106571 197872 267321 364040 452581
022383 108006 198574 268651 365141 453886
023965 108068 199283 270410 367819 456075
029369 108349 200403 273316 369694 456926
031816 112707 200572 276387 370130 462215
034420 113505 202284 276609 371798 462705
035651 113939 206165 277653 372303 464854
035653 119117 207644 278993 372502 466161
039140 119817 210691 280877 377368 468300
041066 123116 211404 281160 377545 468331
041253 123867 211549 281858 377884 471443
041419 124578 212667 282828 379690 473608
042089 125233 216317 283117 381177 474934
042813 126315 217574 283400 384536 475337
043879 126571 218573 283737 386711 478517
044250 126853 218611 284675 388936 479401
047290 127222 219028 286092 390368 482018
049299 132207 219089 288397 390741 483441
049857 133555 220262 288751 393670 485888
050112 137263 221051 289607 394820 488615
050587 137640 221502 292388 396893 490111
051515 137961 222161 299428 401302 491850
051629 138211 222191 300141 401367 492833
052249 139382 222708 300639 404853 494765
052968 140060 222854 300689 405405 494979
053497 142238 222874 303397 405449 495006
054047 142522 223646 306119 406082 496419
054057 143522 224227 306863 406382 496890
054266 146602 224804 308183 406461 497840
054296 147404 228490 309909 406796 499064
056256 148300 228901 310045 408829 499364
057775 149284 228990 310181 411133 499499
057975 150596 229088 310300 412666 500018
059971 152820 229371 312394 414603 503042
062874 154195 230600 312740 415697 505496
064654 159638 232245 313954 415706 505592
067471 160681 233851 314282 416020 505903
069066 162870 233853 314415 419310 506570
069731 163873 234313 315504 420045 506814
071497 164939 236361 319051 420320 509911
075290 166429 242341 324747 421298 510810
075985 167082 243778 325366 421703 510892
081590 168791 244306 326219 422891 512590
082366 168798 244698 330273 423822 513422
084047 169482 245434 331038 427981 514080
084138 172104 247085 331867 430252 514190
084370 172183 248044 332816 431389 515125
084679 172194 250116 333845 433140 515776
085949 176973 250300 336311 433481 516700
087134 177894 252592 338232 434012 517941
087349 178042 255121 346163 436933 521510
088226 180306 256489 346722 437221 522282
523592 629368 718544 804398 900721 xxxxxx
524988 630774 718794 805229 902509 xxxxxx
526783 631637 721810 809473 904890 xxxxxx
528927 632315 722814 810156 907484 xxxxxx
529774 632823 723133 811069 908618 xxxxxx
532583 639538 723202 811608 909081 xxxxxx
534293 640002 726685 814601 910159 xxxxxx
534295 642782 726711 815324 913606 xxxxxx
539394 644439 728037 815588 919628 xxxxxx
539500 646037 731350 817285 921427 xxxxxx
542389 648157 731593 823082 921488 xxxxxx
543096 652238 732604 823305 922189 xxxxxx
543459 652937 733413 823422 923367 xxxxxx
544196 654699 735360 824411 924167 xxxxxx
545605 656559 737124 830791 926776 xxxxxx
545710 659453 739760 834936 930078 xxxxxx
546094 662108 741075 835113 935422 xxxxxx
546197 662366 742835 835218 936400 xxxxxx
549181 664242 744615 836971 937146 xxxxxx
550990 664341 745743 837361 939593 xxxxxx
553431 664804 746915 839367 940030 xxxxxx
555317 665151 747566 839965 940386 xxxxxx
558487 665938 748704 840135 942326 xxxxxx
561178 670371 751359 840740 942751 xxxxxx
561978 670584 756395 841709 943831 xxxxxx
565240 671054 757755 847957 944208 xxxxxx
568697 672519 757930 849389 944988 xxxxxx
571640 673892 758278 851600 947011 xxxxxx
577282 674022 759129 851949 948360 xxxxxx
578018 674250 759374 853406 949085 xxxxxx
578710 675009 766154 860586 949178 xxxxxx
578997 676946 767700 861931 949977 xxxxxx
579791 677266 767871 861935 951468 xxxxxx
583540 678542 768785 863256 955250 xxxxxx
584036 678587 769713 863276 957382 xxxxxx
584484 679037 770613 863629 957424 xxxxxx
585932 679804 771273 864120 959004 xxxxxx
585933 679824 774823 866412 961516 xxxxxx
588783 680917 776285 867165 962670 xxxxxx
589142 682238 778355 868126 963882 xxxxxx
589405 683601 778630 871766 964162 xxxxxx
589986 684047 778993 873155 964513 xxxxxx
591289 684231 780112 876505 969429 xxxxxx
592978 684468 780501 878591 973482 xxxxxx
593089 688271 781660 878625 975398 xxxxxx
600901 688482 783612 879578 977551 xxxxxx
605506 692444 784198 879819 980462 xxxxxx
607835 693976 784913 880999 982088 xxxxxx
608732 695646 787154 881112 982620 xxxxxx
610334 697726 788915 883990 984770 xxxxxx
610837 698651 790870 886151 988471 xxxxxx
612478 700073 791397 886783 988908 xxxxxx
612983 701394 792733 888083 990776 xxxxxx
613577 707874 796851 890913 990973 xxxxxx
614321 709313 796926 891310 991823 xxxxxx
617767 710570 797755 891370 991836 xxxxxx
617975 710595 799256 894056 992145 xxxxxx
621524 714404 800806 894302 992821 xxxxxx
622282 716878 801552 898730 998993 xxxxxx
625284 717581 802138 900038 999500 xxxxxx
Zakat and Tax Deduction
Any investment made under Premium Prize Bond Scheme and profit earned thereon is exempted from compulsory deduction of Zakat.
However, withholding tax on both the profit (Section 151 of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001) and prize money (Section 156 of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001) is applicable as per the prevailing rate notified by the Federal Government.
How to Claim Prize Money
The investor is not required to submit any claim as the prize money against winning Premium Prize Bonds is directly credited to registered investor’s Bank account provided at the time of purchase of respective bond.
Prize Bond – All News, Results and Updates
What are the Premium Prize Bonds
The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) initiated the registered prize bonds scheme called “PREMIUM PRIZE BONDS (REGISTERED)” parallel to the National Prize Bonds Scheme.
Contrary to the National Prize Bonds (bearer), the Premium Prize Bond is a registered prize bond which is issued in the name of registered investor.
The investor gets a six-monthly profit on investment at a rate notified by the Government of Pakistan upon completion of six month period, either from the date of issue or date of last profit paid in addition to eligibility for prize money in quarterly draws, subject to compliance to shut period requirements.
Premium Prize Bond Denominations
Presently, there are two denominations, Rs40,000 and Rs25,000.