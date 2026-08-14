Rs 5,000 every month: Ehsaas Umeed Card for persons with disabilities

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced a comprehensive financial relief package aimed at empowering persons with disabilities, orphans, and widows across the province.

Speaking at a Khuli Kachehri (open court) held for differently-abled citizens in Swabi, Malik Liaquat Ali Khan, Advisor to the KP Chief Minister on Social Welfare, Zakat, and Ushr, outlined several new welfare initiatives included in the current Annual Development Programme (ADP).

Ehsaas Umeed Card & Direct Monthly Stipends

Launching this week, the Ehsaas Umeed Card Programme provides a direct financial safety net:

For Persons with Disabilities: 10,000 eligible PWDs will receive a Rs 5,000 monthly stipend.z

For Orphans & Widows: A separate card-based initiative delivers Rs 5,000 per month to qualified beneficiaries.

To eliminate bureaucratic hurdles and physical inconvenience, financial assistance will be deposited directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts. Registration services will be conducted at the applicant’s doorstep.

Rs 500 Million Ehsaas Loan Programme

To foster long-term economic independence rather than short-term relief alone, the provincial government has established a Rs 500 million interest-free loan scheme. This initiative enables differently-abled individuals to establish small businesses and secure sustainable livelihoods.

Rs 700 Million Student Scholarships

Differently-abled students in KP will benefit from the Ehsaas Scholarship Programme, backed by a dedicated Rs 700 million allocation. The fund aims to remove financial barriers to higher education and skill development for special needs students.

Additional Welfare Measures