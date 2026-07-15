The National Savings has officially announced the results of the 107th draw of the Rs 750 Prize Bond, bringing excitement for thousands of bondholders across Pakistan.

The computerized draw was held in Lahore in July 2026, and the winning bond numbers have now been revealed.

Bondholders can now check whether their bond numbers are among the lucky winners of this latest draw.

Rs 750 prize bond winning numbers

Prize Category Prize Amount Winning Bond Number(s) 1st Prize Rs. 1,500,000 976106 2nd Prize (3 Winners) Rs. 500,000 each 350211, 604285, 607262 3rd Prize (1,696 Winners) Rs. 9,300 each Complete list to be released by National Savings

First prize winner

The first prize of Rs. 1.5 million was awarded to the holder of prize bond number 976106.

Second prize winners

Three lucky bondholders won the second prize of Rs. 500,000 each. The winning bond numbers are:

350211

604285

607262

Third prize winners

A total of 1,696 bondholders have won the third prize of Rs. 9,300 each. The complete list of third-prize winning bond numbers will be released separately by National Savings.

Tax deduction on prize bond winnings

The cash prizes are subject to a government withholding tax of 15% for tax filers and 30% for non-filers.

For the Rs750 Prize Bond, the cash prizes are subject to withholding tax deductions based on the winner’s tax status. Tax filers face a 15% deduction, while non-filers are charged a 30% deduction.

A winner of the first prize of Rs. 1,500,000 will receive Rs. 1,275,000 after tax deduction as a filer, while a non-filer will receive Rs. 1,050,000 after the 30% tax deduction.

For the second prize of Rs. 500,000, a tax filer will receive Rs. 425,000, whereas a non-filer will get Rs. 350,000 after the applicable tax is deducted.

The third prize of Rs. 9,300 will be reduced to Rs. 7,905 for filers and Rs. 6,510 for non-filers after tax deductions.