Rs100 Prize Bond Aug 2026 results announced

MULTAN: The result for the Rs100 Prize Bond draw has been announced today, August 17, 2026.

The balloting for this draw was held in Multan, where thousands of participants awaited the result of Pakistan’s enduring savings-and-reward scheme.

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) oversees these draws across the country to promote a culture of formal saving and investment.

Rs100 Prize Bond Prize Details

First Prize Rs 700000

The fortunate participant has won the prize having prize bond number 732900.

Second Prize Rs 200000

Three lucky persons have won the prize having prize bond numbers

1 252196

2 427125

3 875106

According to National Savings officials, the first prize for this prize bond draw carries a reward of Rs700,000.

Third Prize

A large number of participants receive the third prize of Rs1,000 while third prize bond numbers have not been announced.

We will share the third prize results as the national savings will announce it.

As per the national savings one lucky winner receives the top prize. Meanwhile, three winners secure the second prize of Rs200,000 each. In addition, a large number of participants receive the third prize of Rs1,000.

Read More: Prize bond buyers get tax update in Pakistan

Secure way to save money

As a secure way to save money and offer opportunities to win huge cash prizes, the Rs100 prize bond is one of the most popular investment options for citizens.