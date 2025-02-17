Complete list of winners for Rs100 prize bond draw- February 17, 2025

The complete result for Draw No. 49 of the Rs100 prize bond, held on February 17, 2025, at the National Savings Division office in Rawalpindi, has been announced.

The first prize for Rs 100 prize bond is Rs 700,000 while three second prize winners will receive Rs 200,000 each. While 1696 winners of third prize will get Rs 1000 each.

The prize bond program is being run by the Central Directorate of National Savings since the 1960s.

National Savings hosts lucky drawings every three months where participants can win rewards.

The program’s dual objectives are to raise money for the government and provide regular people with a safe way to save their money that won’t lose value.

Prize Winning Amount for Rs100 Prize Bond:

First Prize 700,000 Second Prize (3 winners) 200,000 Third Prize (1696 winners) 1,000

The top winners of Rs100 prize bond are as follow:

As per the National Savings Division official site, the first prize winner is 247226, while the second prize winners are 116352, 223214 and 727137.

(1199 Prizes of Rs. 1,000 Each)

000049 047650 086795 128336 170635 216133 253453 299356 344454 401188 438377 000598 047673 087187 128627 172600 216324 255187 301234 345128 401256 438553 000941 047835 087843 130280 174858 216522 257047 301718 345691 401282 438878 001646 048197 088155 131878 176127 216876 258859 303718 346628 401803 438934 002082 048539 088443 133867 176924 217459 260254 303863 348761 403295 439748 004345 049297 088687 136502 176937 220323 260449 303984 351968 403434 441032 005579 049586 088708 136767 177226 220588 260480 304888 352094 404553 441347 005775 049742 088903 137132 177232 220922 260664 306606 352579 404996 441991 005861 049898 089499 137229 177304 222199 261830 306907 354013 405231 442676 006605 050671 089673 137326 177590 222277 262152 307487 356470 405773 444320 009922 051499 089832 137768 178684 222339 262945 309420 356476 406456 444624 010033 052954 089958 137792 178707 223334 263742 310481 359084 406517 444711 010876 053250 091204 138910 178958 226092 265349 311256 359152 406923 444802 012107 054852 091568 138935 181590 227140 267058 311405 359803 409392 444857 015233 055660 091571 139007 182046 228601 267317 312728 360621 409498 445834 016598 057248 092707 139884 182049 229010 267796 312936 361979 409703 448339 016600 057834 092746 140783 182130 229448 269208 313103 362608 410042 449080 017088 058019 093766 142052 183314 230009 269460 313219 364120 411557 450389 017479 059309 095884 143818 184066 230188 270524 313897 365122 411908 450476 018327 059619 097538 143951 185579 230601 272742 314120 365449 412340 451193 018762 060242 097591 144027 187291 230722 272986 315528 365622 413049 451225 019309 060247 098181 144952 187980 231620 273362 316744 365930 413496 453149 019624 060839 098767 146137 190145 231649 273710 319232 369369 413552 455154 020879 061106 101095 146711 190279 232069 274040 320239 369804 415895 455325 020957 062198 102810 146845 191371 232866 274295 321005 373199 416239 458178 020963 062415 103112 147295 191397 232885 275863 321372 373477 416381 458400 020983 063826 104849 154586 191402 233344 276402 321878 374712 416803 459045 023313 064012 106029 154597 191679 235784 276541 323361 374825 418284 460840 024469 067533 106138 154811 192072 235966 276592 324087 377558 418497 461513 024712 067655 106369 155035 192861 237862 276931 325436 378232 419301 461522 025008 068109 109104 155799 192865 237944 277008 325565 378862 419908 462911 025304 068295 110086 157114 192889 238884 278061 326922 383626 419940 463235 026584 068492 110144 157358 196033 239143 278469 327095 385015 421479 463442 026992 068512 110669 157684 196897 239386 278746 327839 385841 421482 464390 027790 069689 111027 157860 198494 240477 280435 328436 386627 421719 465436 028186 069767 111240 158393 198628 240777 281248 329470 387565 422551 466212 028774 069959 111912 158652 199029 240939 281442 329722 388000 423646 468337 029238 070614 113046 159886 199701 242057 282746 330214 388047 424784 468385 029262 070730 113319 160583 202373 242156 283581 330885 388963 424894 468622 030543 072238 116663 160711 202825 242439 283843 331089 389515 425044 469085 030975 072398 117606 160874 205778 242525 284499 331206 390844 425316 471246 031197 072736 119061 161686 206536 242789 284627 331663 391061 426106 471292 031258 075626 119149 161928 207773 243561 285200 333396 393914 427329 472677 031752 077110 119760 162994 207915 244100 285484 334571 394603 429024 472829 034133 079467 119982 164060 208113 244261 286814 335067 394660 429895 474317 034261 079567 121415 164161 209765 246110 287583 335148 395520 430746 474379 034657 079839 121719 164314 210360 246228 287696 338474 395759 431019 474425 035235 080999 123118 164349 211030 246873 290485 340536 395903 431717 476517 037859 081507 123312 164786 212071 247879 290580 340924 396019 432926 477046 040561 081771 124188 167433 212824 248232 291574 341084 396502 433168 478276 040632 082866 124566 168636 213226 248624 291743 342053 397624 433993 479199 040844 082919 125091 170234 213685 249049 292593 342087 397746 435345 482930 042196 084024 125223 170274 214835 249828 294616 343356 399795 435382 483900 042237 084726 126090 170392 215221 250370 296348 343758 400471 436146 484785 043992 085689 127034 170532 216047 253379 298559 344058 400970 438293 485496 486180 534248 584621 630729 677697 723823 771023 814018 862493 904745 957038 486972 534595 584974 630903 679363 724872 773180 816768 863532 905694 957394 487186 535133 585985 631577 679861 725202 773664 817668 863836 906036 958047 489930 535294 586226 632320 680022 725807 773944 817892 864366 906068 958106 489979 535685 588100 632523 680188 727547 774898 818815 864664 906430 959761 491513 537640 588184 633304 680967 727939 776022 820662 864678 906819 959920 493425 537894 589338 633518 681359 728162 776996 821165 864755 907198 962043 493887 538164 592576 633522 681622 730432 777605 821798 866393 907777 962119 494263 540623 594038 633815 681934 730889 779000 822775 866905 909127 965393 495105 540674 594058 635413 682249 731057 780817 822904 868133 910371 965616 495864 544303 595879 636041 682505 731185 781006 823842 868444 911160 966274 496688 544533 596267 636466 683053 731215 785216 824577 869949 912545 966444 496817 544994 597021 638288 684069 731847 785971 824946 870287 914097 966542 497481 545243 597825 639236 686603 732136 786530 825300 870438 914269 966680 497500 545260 598019 642195 687208 732916 787551 825654 872668 915693 968218 498081 545686 598447 642294 687434 733061 788626 826412 872728 915855 968305 499025 549792 598974 642773 687439 733212 789000 826617 873518 916289 969878 500867 550125 599111 645239 687611 733626 789273 826674 873544 918314 970274 501470 550186 599776 645427 689672 733713 789880 828957 874018 918980 972386 502133 552136 601245 645948 690734 734961 790748 831710 874264 919858 972454 502169 552195 601352 646704 691316 735028 791018 831805 875279 923891 972646 502682 552552 601655 650894 697993 735235 791151 832185 875352 924497 973311 502958 553127 602435 650902 699572 735283 791930 832248 875387 925147 974508 505577 553223 603116 651763 699909 736293 793081 832506 877600 925285 975314 505664 553265 603144 652248 701277 736294 794654 833128 877698 927776 975428 507256 555779 603435 652442 701767 736403 794882 833706 877781 928121 977680 508784 557567 605164 652447 701900 739334 794945 836283 882274 929679 978360 509018 558043 606682 652884 702769 741811 797112 837575 884401 931342 978980 509616 558378 608893 653683 703091 741862 799906 838386 884428 932131 979545 511158 558499 610592 655310 703930 742461 802512 838802 884761 932195 979569 514008 559121 611790 657208 704587 743053 802827 840844 885419 932470 979781 514122 560036 613072 657236 705295 744398 803082 842163 885983 937028 980107 514133 560090 614480 657415 706109 746880 804735 843189 887730 939530 980971 514598 561341 615195 657458 706295 746973 804739 843277 888136 942356 981826 517195 562311 615395 657614 708365 747794 804932 843287 889076 944074 982071 517650 562584 615890 659624 709014 748645 805090 844158 889123 945870 982772 518587 562647 616540 660588 709729 750231 805147 844254 889595 947747 984364 519173 563555 618276 662043 711148 751590 805288 844366 890734 948821 985743 520554 563773 618340 662779 712839 754155 805599 844947 891269 948871 986028 521570 564671 618567 662799 713055 754987 805670 845138 892308 949167 987609 522171 565024 618761 664039 713432 755019 805870 845383 893103 949239 988112 522376 565141 620232 667180 713829 755595 806029 845519 893324 949325 989512 523961 565169 620772 667356 715264 756272 807759 847337 893612 950405 990870 525926 567036 622568 667772 716186 757044 809109 848023 893842 952618 993241 525963 567872 623286 670220 716597 758494 809726 849160 893885 953087 993295 526007 568482 623333 671255 716766 759676 809814 849595 895974 953092 993720 526606 568615 625488 671952 717460 759792 809850 851191 897769 953720 994508 528924 568744 626053 672279 719131 760081 809933 852268 899172 953799 996146 529162 573076 627135 672660 719887 760808 811463 853629 899297 953923 997465 529708 575642 627832 672838 720018 762691 811870 854562 900552 954781 998421 530439 576997 627892 673444 720562 764118 812308 854718 902498 955170 998481 530694 578060 628033 673554 720962 766140 812728 855227 903211 955224 999570 530719 581534 628893 673941 721889 766536 812736 855785 903591 955702 999698 532199 583412 628970 675467 723067 766601 813524 859803 904512 956230 999795

Many Pakistanis still choose prize bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes.

Prize Bond Schedule 2025 in Pakistan:

Date Day City Bond 15 January 2025 Wednesday Karachi 750 17 February 2025 Monday Multan 100 17 March 2025 Monday Faisalabad 200 15 April 2025 Tuesday Peshawar 750 15 May 2025 Thursday Karachi 1500 16 June 2025 Monday Quetta 200 15 July 2025 Tuesday Rawalpindi 750 15 August 2025 Friday Faisalabad 1500 15 September 2025 Monday Multan 200 15 October 2025 Wednesday Muzaffarabad 750 17 November 2025 Monday Rawalpindi 1500 15 December 2025 Monday Lahore 200

Premium Bonds Schedule 2025