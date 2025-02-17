Complete list of winners for Rs100 prize bond draw- February 17, 2025

web analytics
The complete result for Draw No. 49 of the Rs100 prize bond, held on February 17, 2025, at the National Savings Division office in Rawalpindi, has been announced.

The first prize for Rs 100 prize bond is Rs 700,000 while three second prize winners will receive Rs 200,000 each. While 1696 winners of third prize will get Rs 1000 each.

The prize bond program is being run by the Central Directorate of National Savings since the 1960s.

National Savings hosts lucky drawings every three months where participants can win rewards.

The program’s dual objectives are to raise money for the government and provide regular people with a safe way to save their money that won’t lose value.

Prize Winning Amount for Rs100 Prize Bond:

First Prize 700,000
Second Prize (3 winners) 200,000
Third Prize (1696 winners) 1,000

 

The top winners of Rs100 prize bond are as follow:

As per the National Savings Division official site, the first prize winner is 247226, while the second prize winners are 116352, 223214 and 727137.

(1199 Prizes of Rs. 1,000 Each)

000049	047650	086795	128336	170635	216133	253453	299356	344454	401188	438377
000598	047673	087187	128627	172600	216324	255187	301234	345128	401256	438553
000941	047835	087843	130280	174858	216522	257047	301718	345691	401282	438878
001646	048197	088155	131878	176127	216876	258859	303718	346628	401803	438934
002082	048539	088443	133867	176924	217459	260254	303863	348761	403295	439748
004345	049297	088687	136502	176937	220323	260449	303984	351968	403434	441032
005579	049586	088708	136767	177226	220588	260480	304888	352094	404553	441347
005775	049742	088903	137132	177232	220922	260664	306606	352579	404996	441991
005861	049898	089499	137229	177304	222199	261830	306907	354013	405231	442676
006605	050671	089673	137326	177590	222277	262152	307487	356470	405773	444320
009922	051499	089832	137768	178684	222339	262945	309420	356476	406456	444624
010033	052954	089958	137792	178707	223334	263742	310481	359084	406517	444711
010876	053250	091204	138910	178958	226092	265349	311256	359152	406923	444802
012107	054852	091568	138935	181590	227140	267058	311405	359803	409392	444857
015233	055660	091571	139007	182046	228601	267317	312728	360621	409498	445834
016598	057248	092707	139884	182049	229010	267796	312936	361979	409703	448339
016600	057834	092746	140783	182130	229448	269208	313103	362608	410042	449080
017088	058019	093766	142052	183314	230009	269460	313219	364120	411557	450389
017479	059309	095884	143818	184066	230188	270524	313897	365122	411908	450476
018327	059619	097538	143951	185579	230601	272742	314120	365449	412340	451193
018762	060242	097591	144027	187291	230722	272986	315528	365622	413049	451225
019309	060247	098181	144952	187980	231620	273362	316744	365930	413496	453149
019624	060839	098767	146137	190145	231649	273710	319232	369369	413552	455154
020879	061106	101095	146711	190279	232069	274040	320239	369804	415895	455325
020957	062198	102810	146845	191371	232866	274295	321005	373199	416239	458178
020963	062415	103112	147295	191397	232885	275863	321372	373477	416381	458400
020983	063826	104849	154586	191402	233344	276402	321878	374712	416803	459045
023313	064012	106029	154597	191679	235784	276541	323361	374825	418284	460840
024469	067533	106138	154811	192072	235966	276592	324087	377558	418497	461513
024712	067655	106369	155035	192861	237862	276931	325436	378232	419301	461522
025008	068109	109104	155799	192865	237944	277008	325565	378862	419908	462911
025304	068295	110086	157114	192889	238884	278061	326922	383626	419940	463235
026584	068492	110144	157358	196033	239143	278469	327095	385015	421479	463442
026992	068512	110669	157684	196897	239386	278746	327839	385841	421482	464390
027790	069689	111027	157860	198494	240477	280435	328436	386627	421719	465436
028186	069767	111240	158393	198628	240777	281248	329470	387565	422551	466212
028774	069959	111912	158652	199029	240939	281442	329722	388000	423646	468337
029238	070614	113046	159886	199701	242057	282746	330214	388047	424784	468385
029262	070730	113319	160583	202373	242156	283581	330885	388963	424894	468622
030543	072238	116663	160711	202825	242439	283843	331089	389515	425044	469085
030975	072398	117606	160874	205778	242525	284499	331206	390844	425316	471246
031197	072736	119061	161686	206536	242789	284627	331663	391061	426106	471292
031258	075626	119149	161928	207773	243561	285200	333396	393914	427329	472677
031752	077110	119760	162994	207915	244100	285484	334571	394603	429024	472829
034133	079467	119982	164060	208113	244261	286814	335067	394660	429895	474317
034261	079567	121415	164161	209765	246110	287583	335148	395520	430746	474379
034657	079839	121719	164314	210360	246228	287696	338474	395759	431019	474425
035235	080999	123118	164349	211030	246873	290485	340536	395903	431717	476517
037859	081507	123312	164786	212071	247879	290580	340924	396019	432926	477046
040561	081771	124188	167433	212824	248232	291574	341084	396502	433168	478276
040632	082866	124566	168636	213226	248624	291743	342053	397624	433993	479199
040844	082919	125091	170234	213685	249049	292593	342087	397746	435345	482930
042196	084024	125223	170274	214835	249828	294616	343356	399795	435382	483900
042237	084726	126090	170392	215221	250370	296348	343758	400471	436146	484785
043992	085689	127034	170532	216047	253379	298559	344058	400970	438293	485496
										
										
										
	
										
										
										
										
										
										
										
										
486180	534248	584621	630729	677697	723823	771023	814018	862493	904745	957038
486972	534595	584974	630903	679363	724872	773180	816768	863532	905694	957394
487186	535133	585985	631577	679861	725202	773664	817668	863836	906036	958047
489930	535294	586226	632320	680022	725807	773944	817892	864366	906068	958106
489979	535685	588100	632523	680188	727547	774898	818815	864664	906430	959761
491513	537640	588184	633304	680967	727939	776022	820662	864678	906819	959920
493425	537894	589338	633518	681359	728162	776996	821165	864755	907198	962043
493887	538164	592576	633522	681622	730432	777605	821798	866393	907777	962119
494263	540623	594038	633815	681934	730889	779000	822775	866905	909127	965393
495105	540674	594058	635413	682249	731057	780817	822904	868133	910371	965616
495864	544303	595879	636041	682505	731185	781006	823842	868444	911160	966274
496688	544533	596267	636466	683053	731215	785216	824577	869949	912545	966444
496817	544994	597021	638288	684069	731847	785971	824946	870287	914097	966542
497481	545243	597825	639236	686603	732136	786530	825300	870438	914269	966680
497500	545260	598019	642195	687208	732916	787551	825654	872668	915693	968218
498081	545686	598447	642294	687434	733061	788626	826412	872728	915855	968305
499025	549792	598974	642773	687439	733212	789000	826617	873518	916289	969878
500867	550125	599111	645239	687611	733626	789273	826674	873544	918314	970274
501470	550186	599776	645427	689672	733713	789880	828957	874018	918980	972386
502133	552136	601245	645948	690734	734961	790748	831710	874264	919858	972454
502169	552195	601352	646704	691316	735028	791018	831805	875279	923891	972646
502682	552552	601655	650894	697993	735235	791151	832185	875352	924497	973311
502958	553127	602435	650902	699572	735283	791930	832248	875387	925147	974508
505577	553223	603116	651763	699909	736293	793081	832506	877600	925285	975314
505664	553265	603144	652248	701277	736294	794654	833128	877698	927776	975428
507256	555779	603435	652442	701767	736403	794882	833706	877781	928121	977680
508784	557567	605164	652447	701900	739334	794945	836283	882274	929679	978360
509018	558043	606682	652884	702769	741811	797112	837575	884401	931342	978980
509616	558378	608893	653683	703091	741862	799906	838386	884428	932131	979545
511158	558499	610592	655310	703930	742461	802512	838802	884761	932195	979569
514008	559121	611790	657208	704587	743053	802827	840844	885419	932470	979781
514122	560036	613072	657236	705295	744398	803082	842163	885983	937028	980107
514133	560090	614480	657415	706109	746880	804735	843189	887730	939530	980971
514598	561341	615195	657458	706295	746973	804739	843277	888136	942356	981826
517195	562311	615395	657614	708365	747794	804932	843287	889076	944074	982071
517650	562584	615890	659624	709014	748645	805090	844158	889123	945870	982772
518587	562647	616540	660588	709729	750231	805147	844254	889595	947747	984364
519173	563555	618276	662043	711148	751590	805288	844366	890734	948821	985743
520554	563773	618340	662779	712839	754155	805599	844947	891269	948871	986028
521570	564671	618567	662799	713055	754987	805670	845138	892308	949167	987609
522171	565024	618761	664039	713432	755019	805870	845383	893103	949239	988112
522376	565141	620232	667180	713829	755595	806029	845519	893324	949325	989512
523961	565169	620772	667356	715264	756272	807759	847337	893612	950405	990870
525926	567036	622568	667772	716186	757044	809109	848023	893842	952618	993241
525963	567872	623286	670220	716597	758494	809726	849160	893885	953087	993295
526007	568482	623333	671255	716766	759676	809814	849595	895974	953092	993720
526606	568615	625488	671952	717460	759792	809850	851191	897769	953720	994508
528924	568744	626053	672279	719131	760081	809933	852268	899172	953799	996146
529162	573076	627135	672660	719887	760808	811463	853629	899297	953923	997465
529708	575642	627832	672838	720018	762691	811870	854562	900552	954781	998421
530439	576997	627892	673444	720562	764118	812308	854718	902498	955170	998481
530694	578060	628033	673554	720962	766140	812728	855227	903211	955224	999570
530719	581534	628893	673941	721889	766536	812736	855785	903591	955702	999698
532199	583412	628970	675467	723067	766601	813524	859803	904512	956230	999795

Many Pakistanis still choose prize bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes.

Earlier, the draw for the Rs750 prize bond was held on January 15, 2025, in Karachi at the National Savings Division office.

According to the draw results, the first prize winner is 271541, while the second prize winners are  317904, 496553 and 800663.

750 Prize Bond Draw winners amount 2025

Winners price money of Rs750 Prize Bond balloting are as follow.

Prizes Amount Number of Prizes
First Prize Rs1,500,000 1
Second Prize Rs500,000 3
Third Prize Rs9,300 1,696

 

Prize Bond Schedule 2025 in Pakistan: 

Date Day City Bond
15 January 2025 Wednesday Karachi 750
17 February 2025 Monday Multan 100
17 March 2025 Monday Faisalabad 200
15 April 2025 Tuesday Peshawar 750
15 May 2025 Thursday Karachi 1500
16 June 2025 Monday Quetta 200
15 July 2025 Tuesday Rawalpindi 750
15 August 2025 Friday Faisalabad 1500
15 September 2025 Monday Multan 200
15 October 2025 Wednesday Muzaffarabad 750
17 November 2025 Monday Rawalpindi 1500
15 December 2025 Monday Lahore 200

Prize Bonds 2025 Complete Draw Schedule

Premium Bonds Schedule 2025

Date Day City Bond Denomination
10 March 2025 Monday Quetta Premium Bond 40000
10 June 2025 Tuesday Hyderabad Premium Bond 40000
10 September 2025 Wednesday Peshawar Premium Bond 40000
10 December 2025 Wednesday Sialkot Premium Bond 40000
10 March 2025 Monday Muzaffarabad Premium Bond 25000
10 June 2025 Tuesday Lahore Premium Bond 25000
10 September 2025 Wednesday Karachi Premium Bond 25000
10 December 2025 Wednesday Faisalabad Premium Bond 25000

 

 

