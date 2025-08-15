Rs100 Prize Bond draw announced, August 2025: Check here

web analytics
Saturday, August 16, 2025
Web Desk
Web Desk
Web Desk
Web Desk
The National Savings has announced the winners of the Rs100 prize bond draw for August 2025.

Many Pakistanis still choose Prize Bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes.

The draw No.55 for the Rs 100 prize bond draw was held on Friday, August 15, 2025, at the National Savings Division office in Lahore.

Prize-Winning amount for the Rs 100 prize bond draw winners

First Prize 700,000
Second Prize (3 winners) 200,000
Third Prize (1696 winners) 1,000

 

The first prize for a Rs 100 prize bond draw is Rs. 700,000, while three second prize winners will receive Rs. 200,000 each. While 1696 winners of the third prize will get Rs 1000 each.

According to State Bank of Pakistam policy, prize amounts are subject to withholding tax, with rates determined by the winner’s filer status.

Click here to check full list of winners.

The prize bond program has been run by the Central Directorate of National Savings since the 1960s.

 

