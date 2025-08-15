Rs100 Prize Bond draw announced, August 2025: Check here

The National Savings has announced the winners of the Rs100 prize bond draw for August 2025.

Many Pakistanis still choose Prize Bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes.

The draw No.55 for the Rs 100 prize bond draw was held on Friday, August 15, 2025, at the National Savings Division office in Lahore.

Prize-Winning amount for the Rs 100 prize bond draw winners

First Prize 700,000 Second Prize (3 winners) 200,000 Third Prize (1696 winners) 1,000

According to State Bank of Pakistam policy, prize amounts are subject to withholding tax, with rates determined by the winner’s filer status.

Click here to check full list of winners.

The prize bond program has been run by the Central Directorate of National Savings since the 1960s.