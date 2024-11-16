Rs100 prize bond draw announced; Check here

Many Pakistanis still choose prize bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes.

The draw No.48 for the Rs100 prize bond was held on November 15, 2024 at the National Savings Division office in Multan.

Prize Winning Amount

First Prize 700,000 Second Prize (3 winners) 200,000 Third Prize (1696 winners) 1,000

The first prize of Rs 700,000 was won by 633542 and the three second prize winners are 589006, 881670, and 163958.

The prize bond program is being run by the Central Directorate of National Savings since the 1960s.

National Savings hosts lucky drawings every three months where participants can win rewards.

The program’s dual objectives are to raise money for the government and provide regular people with a safe way to save their money that won’t lose value.

