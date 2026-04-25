The Traffic Police Punjab has urged motorcyclists to strictly follow road safety rules, particularly the use of turn indicators, warning of strict penalties for violations.

According to the traffic police, riders who run a motorcycle without indicators will face a fine of Rs. 2,000.

Officials stressed that ignoring indicators is not only a traffic violation but also a major cause of road accidents, putting both the rider and others at serious risk.

The officials highlighted that maintaining functional indicators is inexpensive, with an estimated cost of around Rs. 400. “A small investment in safety can prevent accidents and save lives,” the statement said.

The traffic police Punjab has also reinforced additional safety measures, including the mandatory use of helmets and proper maintenance of motorcycles.

Authorities noted that these precautions are essential to ensure safer travel for individuals and their families.

The Punjab Traffic Police warned that enforcement will be intensified, and violators will be penalized without leniency as part of ongoing efforts to improve road safety and reduce traffic-related incidents across the province.