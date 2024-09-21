Rs20mn crystal meth seized at Karachi airport

Customs officials thwarted a drug smuggling attempt at Jinnah International Airport, seizing 1250 grams of methamphetamine (ice) worth approximately Rs. 20 million.

The contraband was discovered in the luggage of Muhammad Mithal Jamali, a passenger traveling to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Customs Deputy Collector Hamad Ahmed ordered the operation after suspicions arose during the scanning of Jamali’s belongings.

Upon inspecting the passenger’s suitcase, officials found 1250 grams of methamphetamine hidden inside. Preliminary investigations revealed the drugs’ value exceeded Rs. 2 crore.

Customs spokesperson confirmed that Jamali has been taken into custody for further investigation and possible connections to facilitators.

Earlier, customs officials at Jinnah International Airport intercepted two Dubai-bound passengers attempting to smuggle more than AED 100,000 out of Pakistan.

The passengers, identified as Muntazir Mehdi and Mohammad Kashif, were preparing to board a Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight to Dubai when customs authorities recovered the money during routine checks.