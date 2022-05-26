Rs252mn recovered from tax defaulting vehicles in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh Excise and Taxation Department claimed to have recovered over Rs252 million in taxes from defaulting vehicles in nine days during its tax collection drive.

According to the data provided by the excise department, a total of 2,4874 vehicles were checked out of which 1,572 vehicles have been seized while papers of 2,285 were confiscated.

Overall 7,354 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 6,988 in Hyderabad and 2,575 in Sukkur, 3,602 in Larkana, 2884 in Mirpurkhas and 1471 in Shaheed Benazirabad, the data showed.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said in a statement that the campaign to collect tax from tax defaulting vehicle owners would continue till June 3. He requested the owners of tax defaulting vehicles to deposit their taxes as soon as possible.

