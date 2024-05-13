Rs3.22 billion wheat scandal revealed in Sindh

KARACHI: A report by an inspection team formed by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah revealed that Rs 3.22 billion worth of wheat ‘disappeared’ after floods in 2022, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a 205-page report has been leaked which revealed that following the terrible floods of 2022, the officials of the Sindh Food Department mixed 379,000 sacks of substandard wheat with dirt. This resulted in an astounding loss of almost Rs3. 22 billion to the public treasury.

The report held concerned officials responsible for the negligence that led to Rs 3.22 billion worth of wheat damage. The inquiry committee examined wheat storage facilities in 14 districts across Sindh province.

As per the report, a total of Rs93 million was lost in Jamshoro, Rs569.3 million in Dadu, Rs48.1 million in Ghotki, Rs16.2 million in Sukkur, Rs16.44 million in Khairpur Mirs, Rs131.4 million in Jacobabad, Rs15 million in Larkana, Rs386.3 million in Qamber Shahdadkot, Rs19.8 million in Naushahro Feroze, Rs9.1 million in Sanghar, Rs9.8 million in Benazirabad, and an astounding Rs1,075.4 million was lost in Malir.

The report also highlighted the terrible state of wheat storage facilities, which were being covered with insufficient tarpaulins and filled with filth and inferior wheat. As per the report, one of the main concerns was the Sindh Food Department’s lack of efficient monitoring methods.

On the other hand, the Sindh Food Department maintained that no official report has been received yet. It added that action will be taken against officers involved once the report is received at the government level.

The Sindh Food Department also announced that officers involved in the wheat scam were not posted on any position this year.