Rs30 crore salary and no boss: Why THIS high-paying job remains unfilled?

Earning handsomely is everyone’s dream, but imagine people denying a job offering Rs30 crore salary without a boss. Yes, you heard it right. Rs30 crore (around $3.6 million) annually is being offered for a job that only requires switching a light on and off.

While it sounds like a dream, this role remains unfilled as people are reluctant to apply despite the attractive salary and lack of direct supervision.

This unique position is for a lighthouse keeper at the historic Pharos of Alexandria, situated on Pharos Island near Egypt’s Alexandria port. Though it offers one of the highest salaries globally, there is a significant shortage of willing candidates.

The job of a lighthouse keeper at the Pharos comes with a staggering Rs 30 crore annual salary. The work involves simply monitoring and maintaining the lighthouse light to guide ships away from hazardous rocks. The keeper enjoys freedom from daily work pressure and can spend their time as they please, without constant oversight.

The Pharos of Alexandria, the world’s first lighthouse, is a renowned example of ancient engineering. Originally built to help ships safely navigate Alexandria’s busy harbor, it has a rich history as an essential maritime guide.

Despite the enticing salary, the position presents unique challenges:

Isolation and Solitude: Located in the middle of the sea, the lighthouse leaves the keeper completely isolated, with little to no human interaction for days or even weeks. This prolonged solitude can be mentally challenging for most people.

Harsh Weather Conditions: The lighthouse often faces extreme weather, including severe storms with towering ocean waves that sometimes engulf the structure. The keeper must ensure the light remains on, even in these dangerous conditions, which can put their life at risk.

Lack of Immediate Support: While highly paid, the keeper works alone, with no on-site colleagues or supervisors. Interaction with management happens only a few times a year, contributing to severe loneliness and potentially impacting mental health.

Despite the high pay and historic significance of the role, the challenges of isolation and extreme conditions continue to deter potential candidates.