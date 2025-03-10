web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Monday, March 10, 2025
Ramadan Calendar 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Rs40,000 prize bond draw result- March 10, 2025

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

National Savings Centre Quetta has announced the winning numbers for the Rs40000 prize bond in the first draw of 2025, held on Monday.

Conducted every three months, the draw offers an excellent opportunity for Bond holders to win significant amounts, with the grand prize amounting to an impressive Rs80 million.

Many Pakistanis still choose Bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes. This is especially true for the Rs40000 bond which can help one win a handsome amount in one go.

Prize bonds are regarded as a secure investment option, providing holders with opportunities to win rewards without the risk of financial loss.

Rs40000 Prize Bond – Prize Details

  • First Prize: One winner will receive Rs80 million.
  • Second Prize: Three winners will each receive Rs3 million.
  • Third Prize: 660 winners will each be awarded Rs500,000.

Rs40000 Prize Bond first, second winning numbers

Prize Winners
1st Prize 302855
2nd Prize 018062, 171277, 553311

 

Rs40000 prize bond third numbers (660 Prizes)

005596	081189	150489	231369	327565	409735
008043	081828	152092	233861	331222	411365
008119	082867	154879	236020	332346	411495
011051	084885	154881	244386	334166	413224
011273	089773	155947	248455	335592	414160
012107	089819	156108	248619	336155	414589
012975	092971	156222	250598	337498	414926
014868	093017	156297	255691	338607	415427
015331	095292	159293	255852	339499	416338
019168	096035	161115	256586	339636	418955
023171	097606	163510	258397	341384	426156
023492	097642	164411	259293	347231	429734
024312	097777	168460	259380	347544	429955
025420	098851	169916	259480	351225	430848
025550	101419	170918	259587	351747	433318
025722	103633	171510	259594	353236	433346
031105	103875	173325	259657	353446	435324
034851	104743	180526	260213	355427	436499
034862	109452	183847	271940	355502	436642
035109	113209	184604	272662	356272	438381
035915	113507	184641	272780	358949	439268
037775	113601	185524	273091	359054	439663
039310	113675	185628	276507	360162	440256
040075	114080	187653	278668	366697	441167
041555	115403	188242	280160	369776	441451
043155	116960	188656	280525	369794	441466
044367	117917	191367	281070	371084	441651
044841	119191	194318	283476	371620	444704
045743	124351	194410	285427	372469	447302
046869	124843	197148	285698	375128	447333
047836	126911	197213	288322	376746	449886
049951	126939	198420	289811	379702	453711
049958	127295	199566	290268	380267	453901
050992	129373	208709	290834	380297	460588
055563	129900	210576	291507	381683	463727
056586	132375	211906	291880	382015	465075
057323	134302	213222	292912	382715	467280
058028	135010	213223	294793	383199	470968
058096	136913	213624	295246	383353	471472
063298	137744	214313	297148	383745	472752
063874	137889	215550	297911	387337	477074
064841	138911	217153	301832	389498	477624
065710	139773	217853	303250	391340	478935
067326	142134	217953	303650	393451	479292
068939	142220	217971	308901	396313	479898
069470	143031	219692	311406	399068	480900
072777	143115	220667	312398	399900	482854
074238	143507	222579	313360	400373	484490
075755	144743	222612	313362	401166	486549
076155	144782	224650	317919	401692	486738
076405	145266	225098	319623	402220	487778
076915	148156	226231	320208	403664	489208
077594	148462	227295	320232	405658	489602
079326	148903	227750	322260	406030	491239
080647	150183	230355	323840	406244	492179


493362	584498	657446	743135	826155	911375
493742	584957	659121	743453	827087	917325
493902	588242	660523	746350	827463	918194
499119	589374	663265	749883	827736	918441
500528	589922	664714	750774	827782	918463
502839	590943	667054	754737	828152	918623
503444	592979	668722	760388	829957	921901
504296	593052	669397	760442	834258	924588
504596	596756	670597	760567	834732	926935
507442	598854	672963	760669	834896	928462
507971	599458	675144	760994	839103	929731
508176	600044	675900	762311	840711	930829
508415	600405	676584	768951	841451	932243
508838	600661	677241	769202	842148	932518
508870	602717	677674	773760	842490	934067
508971	603201	678581	774783	844222	935971
510192	604034	678889	774785	846021	936650
511066	606517	681348	779870	847916	936883
514253	607270	682753	780074	848239	939352
515726	607371	682933	782411	849039	940075
520075	610331	683058	786511	849137	942721
520759	612011	686041	787431	851974	942937
521031	612449	687971	787728	854852	943287
521435	613788	689063	788214	856891	949191
526909	616523	689130	788373	858842	950407
527404	616607	690908	789040	859130	951454
528186	617434	692441	789218	859554	952122
530409	618910	693207	790695	862914	952792
530969	619136	693227	790929	863664	957498
532863	621273	697603	791269	864051	957702
539848	622820	697725	794537	864866	966050
541361	625405	698839	794579	866426	966982
544096	627902	700025	794763	866596	968304
544872	628509	700102	796573	871890	968859
546144	634058	700219	797506	874389	970409
546850	636894	700326	798993	874775	974933
546876	640167	701876	799367	875419	976625
551061	642157	703411	799567	877460	976815
552516	642534	704295	803051	878975	978444
553768	642554	711012	803231	879461	978867
554173	643010	711080	805731	881975	978926
558295	645638	714021	806055	882588	979075
559306	646123	714385	812164	884132	979471
567416	646403	715776	814577	885208	980214
568612	646460	719942	817686	885872	981819
569902	648372	721331	818743	886426	982430
571363	648582	723068	819536	887686	985906
574385	651200	724086	820566	890564	986595
574662	651364	725032	820779	891648	990030
576223	651971	728090	820870	898858	990275
576526	652092	728987	822501	899555	991949
576556	652792	733308	823023	903389	995564
579078	652916	738422	823171	907733	998203
580964	655122	739959	823861	908033	999483
583614	655496	740946	824526	908146	999995

Read More: Rs750 prize bond complete results for January 15, 2025

Earlier, the draw for the Rs750 prize bond was held on January 15, 2025, in Karachi at the National Savings Division office.

According to the draw results, the first prize winner is 271541, while the second prize winners are  317904, 496553 and 800663.

750 Prize Bond Draw winners amount 2025

Winners price money of Rs750 Prize Bond balloting are as follow.

Prizes Amount Number of Prizes
First Prize Rs1,500,000 1
Second Prize Rs500,000 3
Third Prize Rs9,300 1,696

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.