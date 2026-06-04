Rs40000 Prize Bond Draw Date revealed

MUZAFFARABAD: The quarterly draw of Rs40,000 Premium Prize Bond will be held on June 10, 2026 in Muzaffarabad.

While the investors are hoping to secure mega cash prizes in the draw. Stay tuned with ARY News website to check the winning numbers.

40000 Premium Prize Bond Winning Amount

Bearers of the Rs. 40,000 Premium Prize Bonds have a chance to win huge rewards in the upcoming draw.

Top Prize

The top prize of Rs8 crore or Rs80 million will be awarded to a single lucky winner.

Three Additional Prizes

Three additional prizes of Rs3 crore or 30 million each will also be given,

More 660 Prizes

Besides top and additional prices more 660 prizes of Rs 500,000 each will be awarded to fortunate winners.

In total, 664 prizes will be distributed among bondholders, offering multiple opportunities to win big in this government-backed savings scheme.

Zakat and Tax Deduction

Any investment made under Premium Prize Bond Scheme and profit earned thereon is exempted from compulsory deduction of Zakat.

However, withholding tax on both the profit (Section 151 of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001) and prize money (Section 156 of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001) is applicable as per the prevailing rate notified by the Federal Government.

How to Claim Prize Money

The investor is not required to submit any claim as the prize money against winning Premium Prize Bonds is directly credited to registered investor’s Bank account provided at the time of purchase of respective bond.

What are the Premium Prize Bonds

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) initiated the registered prize bonds scheme called “PREMIUM PRIZE BONDS (REGISTERED)” parallel to the National Prize Bonds Scheme.

Contrary to the National Prize Bonds (bearer), the Premium Prize Bond is a registered prize bond which is issued in the name of registered investor.

The investor gets a six-monthly profit on investment at a rate notified by the Government of Pakistan upon completion of six month period, either from the date of issue or date of last profit paid in addition to eligibility for prize money in quarterly draws, subject to compliance to shut period requirements.

Premium Prize Bond Denominations

Presently, there are two denominations, Rs40,000 and Rs25,000.