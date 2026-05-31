KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan has issued an awareness video highlighting key security features of the Rs5000 currency note, the highest denomination currently in circulation in Pakistan, urging the public to remain cautious against counterfeit currency.

Officials said fake currency continues to circulate in the country, causing financial losses to citizens and damaging economic stability. Authorities stressed that recognizing genuine notes is essential for secure financial transactions.

The Rs5,000 note remains the largest currency denomination in Pakistan. The central bank has urged citizens to verify authenticity carefully, as counterfeit notes can lead to significant financial losses.

The State Bank of Pakistan stated that the awareness video is aimed at educating the public about modern security features included in the Rs5000 note to reduce counterfeit circulation.

Watermark and Paper Quality Features

The note is printed on special paper that gives it a unique texture when touched. It includes a watermark of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, along with an electrotype watermark indicating the denomination.

Security Thread and Transparent Features

A vertical security thread runs through the note, which appears as a shiny strip when held against light. The value “5000” becomes visible on the strip, while incomplete printed elements align to reveal the full denomination when viewed properly.

Color-Changing Ink and Hidden Numerals

The note features a color-shifting flag printed with optical variable ink, which changes color when viewed from different angles. A hidden numeral “5000” also appears when the note is tilted.

Raised Printing and Accessibility Features

Raised printing is present on Quaid-e-Azam’s portrait, the denomination, and border lines. Additionally, three raised circles on the left side help visually impaired individuals identify the note by touch.

UV Light and Fluorescent Security Marks

Under ultraviolet light, blue and yellow fluorescent patterns appear on the security thread of Rs5000 note, along with green fluorescent fibers and decorative security designs across the note.

The State Bank of Pakistan urged citizens to familiarize themselves with these features to prevent fraud and ensure safe financial transactions across the country.