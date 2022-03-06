Rs500bn additional funds to be spent for South Punjab development: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that the federal cabinet decided to spend additional funds worth Rs500 billion for the development of South Punjab, ARY News reported on Sunday.

PM Imran Khan, while addressing a massive public gathering in Mailsi city today, announced that Rs500 billion additional funds for the development of South Punjab. He also announced to introduce an amendment in the National Assembly for the creation of South Punjab province.

“We will see if Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) support this move or not. Both [opposition] parties are demanding to make South Punjab a province for a long time.”

Farmers

PM Imran Khan said that farmers got a record income during the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The sharecroppers collected Rs40,000 to Rs50,000 profits at each acre of maize crop, whereas, per acre Rs70,000 to Rs80,000 profits at the cotton crop.

Imran Khan said that the country has also produced more fertilizers, whereas, the shipment of 100,000 tonnes of urea from China will arrive in the country next week. The prosperity of farmers is the prosperity of the country, he added.

