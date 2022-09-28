Rs53bn disbursed under BISP among flood affectees

ISLAMABAD: Continuing its efforts to support the flood stricken families in this difficult time, the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has so far disbursed Rs 53 billion among flood affected families.

According to the statistics issued by the BISP here Monday, an amount of Rs. 25,000 per family is being distributed through BISP to the flood affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan.

So far a total of Rs.53 billion has been disbursed among 2,133,248 flood affected families under Flood Relief Cash Assistance across the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced to increase the flood relief assistance under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) from the existing Rs 28 billion to Rs 70 billion.

The two and a half times increase in the volume of the assistance programme was made in view of the gross damages to lives, infrastructure and crops amid flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains.

Speaking during his visit to the relief camp set up in Qambar Shahdad Kot, the prime minister said that the country witnessed unprecedented loss due to floods.

PM Shehbaz Sharif mentioned that the compensation amount of Rs 25,000 was being given to each flood-affected family to help them recover their financial losses.

