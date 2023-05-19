Rs55,000 to be refunded as ‘Qurbani amount’ to Hajj pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony announced that it was refunding Rs 55,000 as ‘Qurbani amount’ to both regular and sponsorship scheme pilgrims before their departure to Saudi Arabia for Hajj.

This decision was made in accordance with the special instructions of Religious Affairs Minister Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood, a ministry news release said.

The ministry advised the pilgrims of both regular and sponsorship schemes to collect Rs 55,000 from their respective banks before their departure for Hajj as the same would not be reimbursed to them in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi government-run Qurbani booths, it said, would be available near government residences, providing a hassle-free process for purchasing the coupons.

“In the event of any issues or difficulties in acquiring the Qurbani amount, the can lodge a complaint with the accounts officer of the ministry directly at 0519208552,” it maintained.

Earlier in May, Minister for Religious Affairs Senator Talha Mahmood announced that the federal government will bear the expenditures of the sacrificial animals by itself during Hajj this year.

The federal minister said that the government was taking all-out steps to provide maximum facilities to intending pilgrims for Hajj this year.

He noted that the expenditures related to sacrificing of animals were included in the hajj expenditures and the intending pilgrims will not have to incur additional costs in this regard.

The Senator said that the rise in hajj expenditures this year is due to devaluation of Pakistani rupee and a comparison of full hajj costs will be shared with the nation soon.