Rs750 Prize Bond draw announced, July 2025: Check here

The draw for the Rs750 prize bond was held on Tuesday, 15, 2025, in Rawalpindi at the National Savings Division office.

Most Pakistanis still choose prize bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes.

National Savings hosts lucky drawings every three months where participants can win rewards.

Rs750 prize bond schedule

Prize Amount (PKR) Number of Winners 1st Prize 1,500,000 1 2nd Prize 500,000 3 3rd Prize 9,300 1,696

Rs750 prize bond winners

The winner of the first prize of Rs Rs1.5 million has been won by Prize Bond number 95334, while the three second prizes were grabbed by 294897, 651248, and 965105. Additionally, 9,300 lucky winners have secured Rs 9,300 each. Click here to check full list of winners.





The next Rs750 prize bond draws will take place on this date:

October 15, 2025 (Wednesday) – Muzaffarabad

Read More: Cabinet approves 15% increase in EOBI pensions effective from Jan 1, 2025

Earlier in the day, rhe federal cabinet approved a 15% increase in pensions provided by the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), effective from January 1, 2025.

The decision was made on the recommendation of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and will be funded from EOBI’s own resources.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, also decided to form a committee to introduce institutional reforms in EOBI.

The committee will also deliberate on proposals to extend old-age benefits to the informal labor sector, including domestic workers, agricultural laborers, and other marginalized employment categories that have been previously overlooked.

The reforms aim to ensure that these underserved groups receive the social security they deserve.

Additionally, the cabinet approved the initiation of legal procedures for the draft Sea Carriage Shipping Documents Bill, 2025, based on a recommendation from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of National Health Services, the cabinet approved a five-year extension of exemption on the import of anti-cancer, cardiac, and life-saving drugs used in hospitals and related healthcare institutions.