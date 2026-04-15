Rs750 prize bond draw results announced

QUETTA: The National Savings Center has announced the results of the Rs750 prize bond draw held on April 15, 2026.

The Rs 750 prize bond draw was held in Quetta on Wednesday, today, under the Draw No. 106.

The Central Directorate of National Savings manages prize bonds, which remain one of the country’s widely used savings instruments, offering investors periodic cash prizes.

Prizes of Rs 750 prize bond draw

1st Prize: Rs1,500,000 (1 winner)

2nd Prize: Rs500,000 (3 winners)

3rd Prize: Rs9,300 (1,696 winners)

According to the latest results,

The first prize of Rs 1,500,000

The first prize has been awarded to bond number 560977.

Three second prizes of Rs500,000

The prizes awarded to three fortunate people with bond numbers

924818, 012592 152138.

Third Prize Rs 9300

A total of 1,696 third prizes of Rs 9,300 each have also been announced.

The results of the third prize will be updated shortly.

Tax on Winning the prizes

Under Federal Board of Revenue regulations, a withholding tax applies to prize winnings, with filers subject to a 15% deduction and non-filers to a 30% deduction.