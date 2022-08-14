Rs9b money laundering: FBR nominates battery company’s owner, others

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has nominated 10 accused including a local battery company’s owner in a Rs9 billion money laundering case, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Revelations have been made in the ongoing probe into the Rs9 billion money laundering case.

The FBR’s Directorate of Internal Audit (Southern Region) – Inland Revenue Karachi traced ‘money launderers’ who misused a differently-abled person’s bank accounts for the alleged financial crime.

Sources told ARY News that FBR nominated 10 more accused including a local battery company’s owner in the case. Sources revealed that the company owners had established a fake company by using the name of a differently-abled person.

Moreover, the revenue board also traced six more companies that were being used for money laundering. After the initial probe, the differently-abled person namely Nawab Zaman was arrested a month ago which led to the recent findings.

Sources added that teams have been sent to Lahore and Islamabad for arresting the company’s owner.

