RSS leader, ex-Indian army chief back dialogue with Pakistan

Former Indian army chief Manoj Naravane has supported the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) secretary general’s remarks calling for keeping the window for dialogue open between Islamabad and New Delhi.

Agreeing with the RSS leader’s stance, Naravane said, “One important point is that people-to-people connections and contacts are extremely important. Ordinary people live on both sides of the border, and common people everywhere have the same concerns: food, clothing, shelter, and daily life.

“Ordinary citizens generally do not have much to do with politics. When friendship develops between the people of two countries, it naturally helps improve relations between the countries themselves,” he observed.

He stressed that people-to-people contact, “whether through Track-II diplomacy or through sporting events, is very important”.

In an interview with Indian media, RSS Secretary General Dattatreya Hosabale said there “should always be a window for dialogue” between Pakistan and India, terming people-to-people contacts as key to breaking the deadlock in ties.

The RSS secretary general went on to add, “we should not close the doors. We should always be ready to engage in dialogue. That is why diplomatic relations are maintained, trade and commerce continue, and visas are being given. So, we should not stop these.”