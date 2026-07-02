WASHINGTON, D.C: The Radio and Television Correspondents’ Association (RTCA), the organization representing broadcast journalists covering the U.S. Congress, held its annual Dinner and Awards Gala in Washington, D.C., bringing together members of Congress, senior journalists, media executives and congressional staff for an evening celebrating excellence in broadcast journalism.

The event recognized outstanding achievements in congressional reporting and highlighted the vital role of a free and independent press in informing the public about the work of the U.S. Congress.

Several journalists were honored for distinguished reporting on Capitol Hill during the ceremony.

This year’s gala also commemorated America’s upcoming 250th anniversary, with organizers emphasizing the importance of the First Amendment and the constitutional protections that safeguard freedom of speech and a free press.

The RTCA presented awards recognizing outstanding congressional coverage from both 2025 and 2026. Among the top honorees were CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju, who received the 2025 Joan Shorenstein Barone Award, and ABC News congressional correspondent Jay O’Brien, who received the same award for 2026. Additional honors were presented for excellence in radio, television and digital reporting on Capitol Hill.

The annual gala also featured the association’s traditional Congressional Karaoke competition, a lighthearted event in which members of Congress and journalists performed together, reflecting the longstanding relationship between lawmakers and the press corps that covers Capitol Hill.

Founded in 1939, the RTCA is one of Washington’s oldest journalism organizations. It represents broadcast journalists assigned to cover Congress and advocates for press access, transparency and freedom of the press while recognizing excellence in congressional reporting.

The annual dinner remains one of the premier gatherings on Washington’s media calendar, bringing together elected officials and journalists in celebration of the role of a free press in American democracy.