Rubaiya Matin Gity brings Bangladeshi emotion to Turkish drama in Dhaka

In a recording studio in Dhaka, voiceover artist Rubaiya Matin Gity passionately leans into the microphone, infusing a Turkish drama with emotional Bangla nuances. The series has rapidly gained popularity, becoming a cultural phenomenon across Bangladesh.

A Turkish television drama that has captured millions of South Asian viewers and symbolised a notable shift in the country’s global outlook. She further calls out, her eyes locked on the screen showing the latest episode of ‘Kara Sevda’, known internationally as ‘Endless Love’.

The increasing popularity of Turkish television soaps in Bangladesh is shaping the show criteria during prime-time entertainment. It mirrors an evolving political and cultural alignment between two Muslim-majority nations that. Despite being separated by more than 5,000 kilometres. The finding increases common ground in trade, diplomacy and shared cultural interests. For decades, Indian dramas dominated Bangladeshi screens, their melodrama, family sagas and bright costumes a staple of evening television.

In recent years, Turkish productions blending modern themes with Islamic aesthetics, strong moral undertones and high production values have steadily eroded India’s hold on the market.

According to media executives, Turkish shows now command a larger share of Bangladeshi audiences, particularly among urban youth. “Viewers here connect with the moral themes and family values in Turkish dramas,” said Ezaz Uddin Ahmed, head of programming at Deepto TV.

Deepto TV is the first Bangladeshi channel to introduce Turkish serials to the local audience. “We have a dedicated team of translators, scriptwriters, voice artists and editors working full-time to keep up with demand. Turkish stories have surpassed all others in popularity,” Ahmed said.

The cultural phenomenon has emerged alongside a notable warming of relations between Dhaka and Ankara. Turkey was one of the first nations to recognise Bangladesh’s independence in 1971. However, bilateral ties cooled for several decades before strengthening in recent years. Analysts view the current cultural exchange as both a driving force and a result of this renewed diplomatic rapprochement.

Professor of international relations at the University of Dhaka, Anwarul Azim, said that the renewed cooperation comes at a time of shifting alliances in South Asia. “Relations between Bangladesh and Turkey are growing stronger now,” he noted.

“The relationship faltered twice after the 1971 separation from Pakistan, and again in 2013, when war crimes trials strained ties. But both sides have since recognised the benefits of partnership.”

Meanwhile, Turkish restaurants are opening at a faster rate in Dhaka’s upscale neighbourhoods, serving kebabs and baklava to queues of curious diners. A growing number of students are enrolling in Turkish-language courses offered by private institutes and universities.

“I have 20 students in a single batch,” said Sheikh Abdul Kader, who teaches Turkish at Jagannath University. “Every month, new people sign up. They want to understand the culture behind the shows they watch.” For some, fascination with Turkey goes even deeper. Businesswoman Tahiya Islam, 33, has launched a fashion label inspired by Ottoman designs, while her weekend hobby, horseback riding, stems from watching period dramas about the empire’s golden age.

“During the Ottoman era, couples used to go out on horseback,” she said, laughing. “Now, my husband rides too, and I even have my own horse.” Media analysts also said that the influence of Turkish productions has grown partly because they connect with the religious and cultural sensibilities of a conservative yet globally curious audience.

The heroines of these dramas are modern but modest, the male protagonists strong but sensitive, and the stories are often framed around family honour and faith. “These narratives align with local values without appearing didactic,” said a Dhaka-based television critic. “They fill the cultural space left by over-glamourised Indian serials.”

The transformation has not gone unnoticed by regional observers. With Bangladesh’s relations with India strained since the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina last year, Ankara’s outreach offers Dhaka an alternative partner in both symbolic and strategic terms.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has maintained close ties with several South Asian nations, positioning his country as a bridge between the Muslim world and emerging economies.

Though the most visible expression of this friendship may be in Bangladeshi living rooms, where Turkish stories of love, sacrifice and power play nightly to audiences numbering in the millions.

What started as a television entertainment has become a form of soft diplomacy, carrying with it food, fashion, language and, perhaps most importantly, a new sense of cultural affinity. “Culture travels faster than policy,” said Professor Azim. “When people embrace each other’s stories, it becomes easier for governments to work together.”

As Rubaiya Matin Gity ends her latest dubbing session, she says she feels connected to a world she has never visited. “When I give these characters a Bangla voice, it feels like I’m part of both countries,” she said with a smile. “Maybe that’s what this friendship is, understanding each other’s language, even through fiction.”