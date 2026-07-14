Rubina Ashraf opens up about digital generation gap

Seasoned Pakistani showbiz star Rubina Ashraf recently shared her thoughts on how the digital age has profoundly altered the relationship between parents and children. She noted that younger generations are now serving as mentors to their parents in navigating technology and modern life.

During an appearance on ARY morning show, ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, she discussed the subtle shift in conventional family structures. Reflecting on her own life, she recalled how she used to consult her mother for guidance, whereas she now has to call her own children whenever she needs help with new technology, password management, or setting up apps.

“The generation has flipped,” Rubina Ashraf remarked. “Earlier, we used to call our mothers to ask for help; now, we call our children to ask how to set up an account or manage a password.”

She explained that while her generation remains largely unfamiliar with artificial intelligence and digital gadgets, children today have grown up with them. According to the actress, as children adapt to this increasingly digital world, this shift should encourage them to be more understanding, patient, and empathetic with their parents.

Rubina shared a personal experience from a family vacation to Venice that highlighted this modern disconnect. When she wanted to sing and record a special moment while riding a gondola through the canals, her daughter brushed the idea off as “cringe,” which left Rubina devastated.

While she now views the incident as a memory she hopes to laugh about one day, she acknowledged that her children’s reluctance to be on camera deeply affected her.

“That is something that really puts me off,” she admitted. “I feel so hurt when children hide their faces the moment a mother turns on the camera.”

The conversation also touched upon the broader themes of gratitude, parenting, and core family values. Rubina emphasized that because parents dedicate their entire lives to raising their children, the younger generation should treat them with the same decency, empathy, and thoughtfulness in return.

When asked about marriage and selecting life partners for children, Rubina stated that there is no such thing as a “flawless choice.” Instead, she explained that it is a trial-and-error process that requires parents to listen closely and adapt as circumstances change.

Ultimately, Rubina Ashraf urged children to reflect on how their words and actions affect their parents, concluding:

“Children need to be careful, too. They should think before taking any action or saying anything that might hurt their parents. Empathy must remain at the core of every parent-child interaction.”