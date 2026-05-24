Rubio says announcement possible later Sunday on Iran war

NEW DELHI: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said an announcement was possible later Sunday on a deal with Iran that could formally end the Middle East war.

“I do think perhaps there is the possibility that in the next few hours the world will get some good news,” Rubio told reporters in New Delhi.

Rubio, who is on his first visit to India, said the emerging deal would address US concerns on the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has largely blocked in response to the US-Israeli attack.

The agreement would also start a “process that can ultimately leave us where the president wants us to be, and that is a world that no longer has to fear or worry about an Iranian nuclear weapon”, he added.

His remarks came after President Donald Trump said a proposal that included opening the Strait of Hormuz had been “largely negotiated”.

“An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Saturday.