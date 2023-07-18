‘Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken’ goes to VOD after box office disappointment

DreamWorks’ latest animated film ‘Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken‘ bombed at the box office and is going to video on demand just 18 days after its theatrical release.

According to Universal Pictures, ‘Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken‘, was produced at a cost of $70 million. It had a disastrous worldwide box office run and earned just $34.2 million. The animated film likely underperformed as it simultaneously hit the threats with high-profile releases.

But ‘Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken‘ is not the only film that misfired on the box office. Harrison Ford starrer ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny‘ just managed to pass its budget.

Disney’s ‘Elemental‘ collected $313.2 million off a $200 million budget.