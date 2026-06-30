Ruby Rose has revealed she was rushed to hospital after suffering two broken ribs in a painful backyard pool accident that she described as bringing an abrupt end to her summer.

The Australian actress and model shared the frightening incident with fans on social media, posting a video that captured the moment she lost her footing while attempting to water part of her garden.

In the clip, Rose can be seen carefully edging along the side of her swimming pool with a hose before suddenly slipping and falling into the water. During the fall, she struck the edge of the pool with her ribs before landing in the water.

Visibly shaken, the Orange Is the New Black star clutched her side as she struggled in the pool following the impact.

“RIP to my ribs, and the rest of my summer. They are broken, multiple. Straight to hospital, did not pass go or collect $200,” Rose joked in the caption, adding a laughing emoji despite the painful ordeal.

She later shared the video again on Threads, writing, “One second I’m here talking to you. The next I’m in the hospital with two broken ribs. What a bloody Monday.”

The latest injury adds to Rose’s long history of serious health setbacks.

In 2019, while filming the superhero series Batwoman, the actress initially believed she had fractured a rib after performing a stunt. However, doctors later discovered she had suffered two herniated discs in her spine, an injury she previously described as life-threatening.

Ruby Rose has also spoken about surviving a serious car accident earlier in her life that left her unconscious and required weeks of hospital care.