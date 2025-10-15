Ruby Rose steps in to defend Taylor Swift after severe backlash on latter

Ruby Rose fearlessly came forward to defend long-standing pal Taylor Swift, since the latter is facing severe backlash across the globe.

The pop singer is under severe criticism following the release of The Life of a Showgirl, her twelfth album, for being tone-deaf and apparently associating herself with right-wing politics and conservative ideals.

Read More: Taylor Swift to launch six-part docuseries on Eras Tour this December 12

The Australian model Ruby Rose, using the social media platform Threads, unwaveringly supported the Wish List pop star Taylor Swift on major fronts.

As critics label Swift with “MAGA defenders,” Rose wrote, in defense of Swift, “As someone who has spent many nights discussing the world, social injustice and life, with The Show Girl herself, I refuse to say her name in the same sentence as the hate group Wackadoodles are conspiring to attach her to.”

“Given her public position against Trump, and his against her, if you are falling for the propaganda ‘Trad wife’ ‘X, y, z’ claims, you are most definitely walking into the biggest man-made, rage bait, black hole. Stop it. It’s not true, and it’s incredibly stupid,” the longtime friend further added.

However, she additionally added that the utmost efforts that were poured into hating the 14-time Grammy winner were being wasted and needed to be redirected to the place where they were perfectly needed.

Rose also highlighted instances of Swift’s philanthropic activities and kindness, revealing that Swift would scroll through the fundraising platform GoFundMe.

Furthermore, Rose suggested that Swift possibly makes donations effortlessly and frequently, like a netizen constantly pressing the like button, which creates the impression of her scrolling through social media apps.

Earlier this month, Taylor Swift has announced the release of a docuseries focusing on her highly successful Eras Tour, set to premiere on December 12. The title is “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The End of an Era”.