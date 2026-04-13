Ruby Rose’s claim about Katy Perry reignites controversy online

Model and actress Ruby Rose has publicly accused singer Katy Perry of sexually assaulting her nearly two decades ago, making the claim through a series of posts shared on social media platform Threads.

Ruby Rose, best known for her role in Orange Is the New Black, alleged that the incident took place at a nightclub in Melbourne when she was in her early twenties.

She described the timing of the experience as something she has carried privately for almost twenty years before deciding to speak about it publicly.

In her posts, Ruby Rose suggested that the emotional weight of the experience had stayed with her over the years, and expressed relief at finally being able to acknowledge it publicly, framing it as part of a longer personal struggle with trauma.

She also responded to supportive messages from followers, indicating that sharing the allegation brought an emotional release, even if difficult, and emphasized how long it had taken her to reach a point where she felt able to speak openly.

Following her initial statements, Ruby Rose indicated that she intended to approach authorities to explore whether formal reporting or investigation into past experiences could still be possible. She acknowledged that legal limitations may apply due to the passage of time, but said she felt compelled to try regardless.

She further noted that she had often hesitated to report earlier incidents, describing a lack of confidence in systems meant to address such cases and expressing concern about whether they would lead to meaningful outcomes.

Ruby Rose later confirmed that she had proceeded with filing a report, stating that she was surprised the process felt more straightforward than expected. She also indicated she may later speak about the reporting experience in more detail, including how such cases are handled when they date back many years.

Representatives for both Rose and Katy Perry have not yet issued public responses to the allegation.

The development adds to a broader pattern of past controversies involving Perry, who has previously faced separate allegations in media reports over inappropriate conduct, which she has not directly addressed in detail.